India Re-opens Embassy In Afghanistan's Kabul; Deploys Technical Team To Facilitate Aid

India has reopened its embassy in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul in order to facilitate the humanitarian relief efforts in the country's earthquake-hit region, the Centre informed on June 23. In an official release, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that it has also deployed a technical team in the embassy to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance along with the continuation of engagement with the Afghan people.

"Recently, another Indian team had visited Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and met with senior members of the Taliban. During the visit, an assessment of the security situation was also carried out," the release stated. "Our longstanding links with Afghan society and our development partnership including humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan will continue to guide our approach going forward."

Press Release on the deployment of a technical team in Embassy of India, Kabul ➡️ https://t.co/rQCe9jjLot — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 23, 2022

First India's earthquake relief consignment reaches Kabul

Taking to Twitter, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, informed that the first consignment of humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan has reached Kabul today. He shared pictures of an Indian Air Force plane at the Kabul airport and the essentials being unloaded for shipment. Bachi revealed that the second consignment would follow soon.

First consignment of India's earthquake relief assistance for the people of Afghanistan reaches Kabul. Being handed over by the Indian team there.



Further consignment follows. pic.twitter.com/6v1oYSRZLO — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 23, 2022

Taking pride in India's aid to Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar tweeted "India, a true first responder". Notably, the shipments to Afghanistan are being made after the country, on June 22, was jolted by a 6.1 magnitude Earthquake, the epicentre of which is believed to be near the Durand Line, the border separating the nation from Pakistan. As of June 23, over one thousand people have lost their lives in the disaster and more than 1,500 have been injured.

Nations rush to Afghanistan's aid

So far, several nations including India, Japan and South Korea have pledged their support to the disaster-hit nation. Earlier today, reports emerged that South Korea's Foreign Ministry announced $1 million in humanitarian help. Seiji Kihara, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary, also revealed that Tokyo is monitoring the situation and is ready to "promptly give required help". The situation is so grave, that even the Taliban has engaged in rescue efforts and is pleading for help from the international community. Besides, Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, also expressed grief over the 'heart-breaking' tragedy and assured of all possible help.