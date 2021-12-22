India Ready To Support Resumption Of Israel-Palestine Negotiations: Tirumurti At UNSC

The aspirations of the Palestinian people for Statehood and Israel’s security concerns can be fulfilled through an open and direct dialogue based on the internationally agreed framework, Ambassador of India to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said on Tuesday. While addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC), Tirumurti reiterated that there is no alternative to direct peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine. He also highlighted that thirty years ago, the international community helped open a channel for direct talks between the two sides through the Madrid peace conference.

Now, a similar effort is required to overcome the present impasse, the Indian envoy stated. Tirumurti went on to say that India is ready to support all efforts aimed at resumption of direct negotiations and facilitate the peace process to achieve a two-state solution. Speaking on the implementation of resolution 2334, he added that the resolution was adopted by the UNSC to reaffirm the global community’s firm commitment towards preventing the erosion of the two-state solution.

“It calls upon parties to prevent all acts of violence against civilians, stresses that all settlement activities must cease, and underscores the need to exert collective efforts to launch credible negotiations on all final status issues,” TS Tirumurti added and further said that the recent developments on the ground, as revealed the Secretay-General’s report, indicate that resolution 2334 is yet to be implemented in its letter and spirit.

Moreover, during Tuesday's UNSC meet, Tirumurti noted that violent attacks against Palestinian and Israeli civilians have continued. So have the acts of destruction, provocation and incitement. He went on to say that prospects of possible eviction of the Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah also remain high and tension continues to prevail at the holy sites of Jerusalem. India “condemns all such acts,” Tirumurti stated.

India calls for peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestine conflict

The ambassador of India to the United Nations called upon the two sides to immediately make concrete efforts to reverse the aforementioned “negative trends”. He called for unilateral actions that would unduly alter the status quo on the ground that pose serious challenges and undercut the viability of the two-state solution. “These must be avoided in the interest of peace and stability,” Tirumurti said, adding that the parties must engage in “constructive steps” that create conducive conditions for the resumption of peace talks.

“We acknowledge that some steps have recently been initiated in this regard. The Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority have opened a channel of communication. Steps have been taken to stabilise the fiscal situation of the Palestinian Authority and improve the socio-economic conditions of Palestinians, including through progressive easing of restrictions in the Gaza Strip for commodities and construction materials and increasing work permits for Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza. Successful conclusion of the prisoner exchange talks would help the process further,” Tirumurti told the UNSC.

India encourages everyone to build on such measures and create more avenues of cooperation in a bid to overcome the “trust deficit”. Tirumurti reiterated India’s support for a peaceful resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict. He said that the nation believes that durable and long-lasting peace can be achieved between the people of Israel and Palestine only through a two-state solution which entails the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent State of Palestine, within recognized and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace and security.

(With inputs from ANI)