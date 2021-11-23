India, during an open debate at UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, 22 November, asserted that it is committed to implementing its international obligations regarding illicit trade in small arms. Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary to Government of India in Ministry of External Affairs, informed that he participated in the UNSC Open Debate on 'Impact of diversion and trafficking of arms on peace and security' hosted by the Mexican Presidency. He spoke at the two-day high-level meeting to review progress in implementing the UN Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, adopted by the General Assembly in July 2010.

#IndiainUNSC



Participated in #UNSC Open Debate on "Impact of diversion & trafficking of arms on peace & security" hosted by Mexican Presidency



🇮🇳fully committed to implementing its international obligations regarding illicit trade in small arms@MEAIndia @IndiaUNNewYork pic.twitter.com/oA3Q6P8J6m — Sanjay Bhattacharyya (@SecySanjay) November 23, 2021

COVID pandemic has deprived many victims of support

Meanwhile, during the Open Debate, Abdulla Shahid, President of the UNGA, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated factors that fuel human trafficking such as poverty, unemployment and gender-based violence. On Monday, Shahid said that the ongoing pandemic has left survivors of trafficking with less support, while countries have been weakened in their ability to identify and hold perpetrators accountable. It is “imperative” that the global community redoubles its efforts to recover better from the pandemic and build resilient communities, Shahid told the Member States.

“This includes obtaining more research, data, and analysis on how this crime is being carried out, how it is evolving, and who it is targeting and impacting. This will allow us to make better decisions on preventative measures and responses,” he added.

According to UN, people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities can fall prey to human trafficking, which is linked to crimes such as illicit money flows, the use of fraudulent travel documents and cybercrime. Ghada Waly, who is the Executive Director at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), explained that vulnerability has increased during the coronavirus pandemic due to lockdowns, learning disruptions and loss of livelihoods. Waly said that the COVID crisis has deprived many victims of access to essential services.

“More time spent online has also led to more exploitation, and to the misuse of technology,” she added.

(With inputs from ANI)