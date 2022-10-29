India Rebukes 'heinous' Attack At Shrine In Iran, Urges Nations To Unite Against Terrorism

India’s Ministry of Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that it strongly condemns the violent act of terrorism at the Shah-e-Cheragh shrine in Iran and sends deep condolences to the families of the victims who died during the attack.

“India strongly condemns the terror attack at the Shah-e-Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Iran. We extend our deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Iran,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“This heinous attack is another reminder that terrorism continues to pose one of the biggest and critical threat to international peace and security and the need of the hour is for countries of the world to unite and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the statement added.

All you need to know about the attack

On Wednesday, over a dozen people died and many were injured after three gunmen attacked a Shia Muslim shrine in Shiraz, Iran. While initial local reports suggested that the Shah Cheragh Mosque was targetted by Sunni Muslim extremists known as "takfiris", the Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack by releasing a statement to the Amaq news agency. The footage captured by CCTV cameras on site went viral on social media, displaying the assailants entering the mosque.

The attack was also condemned by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to UN Chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack today on the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Islamic Republic of Iran, for which the so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. "Such acts targeting religious sites are especially heinous. The Secretary-General stresses the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of this crime against civilians exercising their right to practice their religion, he added.