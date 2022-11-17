India Receives Bodies Of 8 Citizens Killed In Male Fire, Thanks Maldives Govt For Support

India on Thursday received the mortal remains of eight Indian nationals who fell victim to a fire incident in Male, the capital of Maldives on November 10. Expressing gratitude, India thanked Maldives’ authorities for the speedy repatriation and support through a post on Twitter.

“Mortal remains of all 8 Indian nationals, who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident, have been repatriated to India,” the High Commission of India in Maldives wrote on the platform, adding that it is grateful to “Maldivian authorities for their support in this regard.”

On November 10, a fire broke out inside a garage in the Maldivian capital of Male, killing ten people including eight Indians, who resided in the building where the garage was located. The incident occurred in the M. Nirufehi area near the Maaveyo Mosque.

S Jaishankar, High Commission of India offer condolences

Following the loss of lives in the blaze, the High Commission of India in Maldives said on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities.”

The national disaster management authority of Maldives also announced that it has established an evacuation center in a stadium located nearby. The fatal incident was also condoled by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who wrote on his Twitter handle: "Deeply grieved by the tragic loss of lives in a fire incident in Male today. Full details regarding Indians being ascertained by the High Commission who are contacting affected families."