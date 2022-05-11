India Refutes Claims Of Sending Troops To Sri Lanka Amid Economic Crisis As Leaders Flee

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka emphatically dismissed speculative media claims regarding New Delhi sending soldiers to Colombo on May 11, stating India fully supports Sri Lanka's democracy, stability, and economic recovery. In a tweet, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka mentioned, "The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about #India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of #India."

However, in a subsequent tweet, it also added that the Spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs clearly emphasised yesterday that India is completely supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability, and economic recovery.

Crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is in the midst of its biggest economic crisis since its 1948 independence from the United Kingdom. A lack of foreign currency has contributed to the issue, as the country has been unable to pay for imports of basic goods and gasoline, resulting in severe shortages and sky-high prices, sparking historic anti-government protests.

Meanwhile, during violent riots in the island nation over the unprecedented economic and political crisis, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence instructed the Army, Air Force, and Navy to shoot fire on anyone looting public property or causing injury to others. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation sparked violence between his supporters and anti-government protesters. Protesters set up checkpoints on the road leading to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent Rajapaksa family loyalists from departing the country amid rumours that Mahinda and his family had gone to the Trincomalee Naval Base.

