India Restores E-visa Facility For UK Nationals; Know How To Apply, Fee, Other Key Details

The High Commission of India to the United Kingdom released a video on Monday announcing the resumption of e-Visa facility for UK nationals visiting the country, for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Vikram Doraiswami, the High Commissioner for India in London, said that the service will be made available forthwith and the dates are to be announced shortly. Doraiswami later in a tweet said that UK nationals could commence applying online “within a day”.

“We are rolling out e-visas once again and this service will be made available to you forthwith. (Dates will be announced shortly). That should enable friends from the UK far more easily to India. So welcome back, e-visas are up ahead and all of our other services including visas at your doorstep remain available to you. We look forward to a good winter season in which everyone gets to celebrate their festivals in India which is the land of festivals,” said Doraiswami in the video.

How to apply for E-Visas?

The Indian government website displays e-Visas that are admissible under 6 categories: e-Tourist Visa, e-Business Visa, e-Medical Visa, e-Medical Attendant Visa, e-Conference Visa and e-Emergency X-Misc Visa. Applicants can visit the official website of the government - indianvisaonline.gov.in, where they click on “Apply here for e-visa”. After choosing the correct category of e-Visa, applicants need to fill in the required information and upload a photo along with their passport page. After paying the required amount of fee, a confirmation will be sent to the provided email.

If there is any discrepancy, the applicant receives an email within 24 hours to change or re-upload any required documents. The processing time for e-Visas usually is 72 hours or more after which the status is intimated to the applicant on the applicant’s email. The status being whether the e-Visa has been granted or rejected.

When can you apply for the E-Visas?

According to the government website, for e-Tourist Visas of one year or five years, e-Business Visa, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant and e-Conference visa, applicants can apply anytime between 120 days to a minimum of 4 days in advance from the proposed date of travel. For the basic e-Tourist Visas that do not range more than thirty days, applicants can apply anytime between 30 days to 4 days.

E-Visa application fee

The processing fee for e-visas are according to which country the applicant is from. The e-Tourist Visa fee ranges from USD 10 US to USD 80 depending on the chosen duration of the visa. The fee for e-Business, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant and e-Conference Visa ranges between USD 80 to USD 100. According to the website, the e-visa fee is non-refundable and is the only fee associated with the process.



Applicants must also be aware that only the official Indian government website should be used to apply for all e-visas.