India Says Any Support To Developing Nations To Achieve Climate Objectives Is Important

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday, 2 November, said that any support to developing nations to meet climate objectives is important. Addressing a press briefing, Shringla underlined that developing countries have other priorities and highlighted that assistance would help achieve the climate objectives as nations, like India, are comparatively low emitters and take very little of the carbon space. He also emphasised that climate objectives themselves cannot be minimised.

Speaking to reporters, Shringla further asserted that India has been fulfilling all its commitments to tackle climate change. “There is a conviction in the leadership in India that we need to do what it takes to achieve reasonable objectives in terms of tackling climate change,” he said. The Foreign Secretary also stressed that the change in the climate is something that the world has to face consequences of.

“We have consistently met our targets and surpassed them. It is a testimony to our conviction that we not only do what it takes but we need to make sure that you do what you say. And this is where the prime minister was saying that it is important that other countries also do that not just in climate action but also in climate financing," Shringla said.

He also stated that leaders of numerous countries met at the COP26, and urged them that there is the “realisation that you need to do something concrete in terms of achieving the climate goals that we have set for ourselves".

PM Modi at COP26 Summit

Meanwhile, it is to mention that PM Modi returned to India on Wednesday after concluding his five-day visit to Rome and Glasgow. Ahead of his departure for India, he had tweeted that India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years. In addition, he also remarked that it was wonderful to meet other leaders in person after a long time. The Prime Minister even thanked his UK counterpart Boris Johnson and the Scottish people for their “warm hospitality” in Glasgow.

During his COP26 address, PM Modi discussed the need to shift from fossil fuels to solar-based technologies. He remarked that the energy from the Sun was not only clean but also sustainable. The Prime Minister has therefore asserted the need to have the 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' formula- a worldwide grid that would be able to transmit clean energy anywhere and anytime. In a big announcement, PM Modi assured that India will achieve the target of 'net zero' carbon emissions by 2070. Apart from this, the Prime Minister held several meetings on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit.

(Image: ANI)

(With ANI inputs)