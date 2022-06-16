India Says 'great Honour' After Being Designated As 'country Of The Year' At Vivatech 2022

In a major development for New Delhi on a global platform, Europe's largest start-up business meeting- Vivatech 2022 on Wednesday designated India as the "country of the year," said Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He credited the invaluable contribution of the Indian start-up businesses to the world, leading New Delhi to cross a glorious economic milestone. "This is a great honour for India to be recognised as the country of the year for Vivatech 2020. This is a recognition of Indian start-ups. We have embarked on this exciting journey," Vaishnaw was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Union Communications Minister was speaking from Paris, France, where he on June 15 inaugurated the Indian pavilion at the tech exhibition Vivatech. In his address at the ceremonial opening of the Indian pavilion, Vaishnaw outlined that India is an emerging market for digital solutions. "A journey of...a billion smartphones, bank accounts and billion-plus digital identities. The solutions which are coming out of this combination are unique," he said. Vaishnaw further hailed the zeal and enthusiasm of Indian youths to innovate and deliver outstanding contributions to the global market. "Nowhere in the world will you find the scale (of development) we have in India. Nowhere will you find the energy level we have among the young minds in the country," he added.

During his speech at the inauguration of the Indian pavilion, Vaishnaw also praised France's approach to development and readiness to counter failures. "One thing you should take away from France is the way of thinking. It makes us future-ready...what can fail, what else can fail? If we can learn that, then our products will be very robust," Vaishnaw noted. He went on to stress digital reforms that took place during the 4-years of PM Narendra Modi's government. "Many of the government programs are today born digital. The UPI is a very classic example...," the Union Minister said.

India to get 'full-fledged' 5G services by March 2023: Vaishnaw

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the summit, the Union Communications Minister announced that India will experience "full-fledged" 5th Generation (5G) services in the telecom sector by March 2023. "The auction of the 5G spectrum will be completed by July ending," the minister stressed. He added, whilst India has its own stack of 4G equipment, it is ready to implement an upgrade to the same.

The Union Minister's remarks come after a cabinet headed by PM Modi approved the Department of Telecommunications (DoT's) 5G spectrum auction. It will now be assigned to a bidder. "After the auction, we will consult with telecommunication service providers and will try to come up with 5G services as soon as possible," he said. After the convention in Paris, the union minister will travel to Belgium to meet IMEC (a digital electronics company) in an attempt to ink a deal on semiconductor chip manufacturing.

(Image: ANI)