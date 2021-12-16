India Says Rohingya Community's Displacement 'can Impact All Of Us In Region And Beyond'

India has always called for a sustainable and speedy return of displaced people to Myanmar’s Rakhine State, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday, adding that New Delhi has worked with both Dhaka and Myanmar in a bid to resolve the issue. Responding to a question during a special briefing in Dhaka, Shringla said that the Rohingya community's displacement “can impact on all of us in the region and beyond”. While noting that India is the only country that shares a common land border with both Bangladesh and Myanmar, Shringla added that New Delhi believes that all three nations have the potential to deal with issues.

“We do also believe that this issue is one that can impact on all of us in the region and beyond," Foreign Secretary said during a special briefing amid President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Bangladesh.

Further, the Foreign Secretary informed that India had under the Rakhine State Development Programme (RSPD) contributed to the economic development of that area as a long-term measure. Shringla stated that India also constructed 250 houses that could be used to house those displaced persons who will return to the Rakhine State. The nation will continue to take in consultation with both of its neighbours' steps that can help in resolving and expediting these very important issues, he added.

India-Bangladesh 'better connected than ever before'

Meanwhile, speaking about President Ram Nath Kovind's Bangladesh visit, Shringla said that the discussion between New Delhi and Dhaka revolved around a broad range of areas that were part of the bilateral relationships. The Indian diplomat noted that a biopic being prepared on Bangabandhu jointly by both countries is due to be released soon. Highlighting that India and Bangladesh have reached a high point in their relationship, Shringla said that India had been quite quick in providing both medicines and vaccinations to Bangladesh.

He also went on to say that at the time of the recent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India had arranged for oxygen Express streams to come and provide liquid medical oxygen. “We also acknowledged with thanks, the systems extended by Bangladesh to India, when we had a devastating second wave in the form of medicines and other relief items and that support was greatly welcomed,” he said. India and Bangladesh are “better connected than ever before,” Shringla added.

(With inputs from ANI)