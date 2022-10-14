India Seeking 'satisfactory Resolution' With UK Govt On Koh-i-Noor Diamond Issue, Says MEA

India's Foreign Ministry on Friday said that it is in discussion with the United Kingdom with regard to one of the wolrld's largest cut diamonds, Koh-i-Noor's return to India. The 105.6-carat diamond, fitted on the late Queen Elizabeth II’s crown that features 2,800 diamonds, was mined in medieval south-central India. India seeks a "satisfactory resolution" with the UK government on the retrieval of the iconic Koh-i-Noor diamond, the Foreign Ministry said at a briefing on Friday.

'We have been raising this matter..': MEA

Post the demise of the British Queen Elizabeth II, the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond will be passed on to Camilla Bowles Paker, who will be crowned as the Queen Consort on May 6, 2023. Experts, although believe that Camilla wearing the crown displaying the Indian Koh-i-Noor diamond that was found in modern-day Andhra Pradesh, might result in a diplomatic rift between the two nations.

On Friday, India's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, during the weekly media briefing said, "We have been raising this matter from time to time with the UK government and we will continue to explore ways and means obtaining satisfactory resolution of the matter."

Indians strengthened the calls for the return of the $591 million or 59.1 crores worth diamond embedded in the crown of the newly proclaimed King Charles III's now-deceased grandmother. The 105-carat oval-shaped diamond has been in possession of the House of Windsor and is displayed on the Tower of London. It was brought out in public for the first time during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

India has, for years, pushed for the return of the Koh-i-Noor that was surrendered to the then Queen of England, Victoria, during the imperial rule by the then 11-years-old last Sikh emperor of India. As the peace deal was inked between the infant emperor Singh and the British, it required the Koh-i-Noor to surrender to Queen Victoria in 1850. "The gem called the Kohinoor shall be surrendered by the Maharajah of Lahore to the Queen of England," the third clause in the peace treaty read. The Archaeological Survey of India stated that the Koh-i-Noor was unearthed in the Golconda mines in South India, between the 12th-14th centuries. The campaign for diamond return was launched in the year 2013 when the then British prime minister David Cameron made a visit to India. While the Royal family claims the diamond as its property, on occasions it acknowledged that the diamond may have originated in India.