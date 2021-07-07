India Seeks More Cooperative & Integrated Efforts To Bring Back Indian Ocean's Prosperity

Counsellor to India's permanent mission to the United Nations (UN), A Amarnath stated that Indian ocean regions are a marvellous place when it comes to culture and holds immense opportunities for the future of India and its prosperity. India on Tuesday at the UN revised their plans and ideas they had in mind for the Indian Ocean region and projected a more cooperative and integrated future for it through the overall development of the ocean or blue economy.

What Counsellor Amarnath had to say about the Indian Ocean 2021?

While speaking to the Ad Hoc Committee on the Indian Ocean 2021 session, Counsellor Amarnath forecasted, " A post-COVID world necessitates the acceleration of such cooperation. Which would eventually help promote trade, tourism and investment, infrastructure development, marine research, technology sharing, sustainable fisheries and protection for the marine environment. India is already undertaking such efforts bilaterally without friends from the region and through multilateral fora like the IORA."

"History is replete with instances when the oceans have witnessed both conflict and cooperation. It is of utmost importance that we learn from the lessons of the past and ensures that the Indian ocean in particular regions, remains a zone of peace and cooperation, he added.

On Blue development and making the Indian oceans a peaceful place

Amarnath added that through blue development, India was seeking a more integrated and cooperative future through the overall development of the ocean or blue economy. When governed by the philosophy of cooperation, the oceans have been a source of prosperity. However, they have further developed to be a zone of confrontation when domination and conflict attain primacy. Amarnath added that the Indian oceans as of today carried more than half of the world's container shipments, one-third of the oil shipments, though three fourth of this traffic goes to other regions of the world.

Thus, apart from the strategic imperative, which is the primary reason for the creation of the Ad Hoc Committee, there is a compelling economic and commercial narrative as well to ensure that the Indian oceans' remains a zone of peace.

He stated while concluding, "Therefore we look forward to your further consultations on the mandate of the committee and an update to the committee on the same."



Image Credits - ANI