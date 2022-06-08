On June 7, India asserted in a strong cross-regional joint statement on behalf of ten nations, including China, that developing countries need an additional time frame beyond 2050 to achieve net-zero emissions due to their poverty eradication and development goals, and that developed nations should do a net-negative by the middle of the century and free up carbon space for developing countries.

Ambassador T S Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, delivered a cross-regional joint declaration on "Global Net Zero" in the context of combating climate change on behalf of India, Bolivia, China, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Mali, Nicaragua, Panama, and Syria. According to the UN, in order to limit global warming to 1.5°C, as stated in the Paris Agreement, greenhouse gas emissions must be cut by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

According to the statement, Trimurti stated, "We need a clear recognition that developing countries will need much longer beyond 2050 to reach Net-Zero given their overarching goals of poverty eradication and development and will peak after the developed countries do. They will need to be given additional time-frame to peak and go towards Net-Zero, which will be beyond 2050. We, therefore, call on developed countries to do a Net-Negative in 2050 in order to vacate the carbon space in 2050 for developing countries to grow till they too reach Net-Zero. We call on them to do a Net-Zero much earlier than 2050, so that the world does not, in effect, move farther away from achieving the Paris targets."

According to the World Health Organization, net-zero means lowering greenhouse gas emissions to as near to zero as possible, with any leftover emissions re-absorbed from the environment, for example, by seas and forests. It is critical because research clearly reveals that global temperature rise must be kept to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

World is currently 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than it was in the late 1800s

The world is currently 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than it was in the late 1800s, and emissions are continuing to rise. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated at the COP26 global climate meeting in Glasgow that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. Tirumurti stated in a cross-regional declaration on World Environment Day that the ten countries support the language of the Paris Agreement that provides for 'global peaking.'

According to the United Nations, achieving the net-zero target is one of the world's greatest problems since it necessitates a full restructuring of production, consumption, and movement. Three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions come from the energy sector, which holds the key to avoiding the worst effects of climate change. According to the UN, replacing polluting coal, gas, and oil-fired power with energy from renewable sources like wind and solar would drastically reduce carbon emissions.

Net-zero targets have been established by many governments, towns, businesses, and other entities. According to the United Nations, nearly 70 countries, including the world's major polluters – China, the United States, and the European Union – have set a net-zero aim, encompassing roughly 76% of global emissions.

Image: PTI