India Sends 3rd Batch Of Medical Assistance Including Life-saving Medicines To Afghanistan

As part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, India on Friday dispatched the third batch of medical aid to Afghanistan. The aid comprised of two tonnes of life-saving medicines. Speaking at a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that the aid was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul. "India stands committed to continue our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and provide them humanitarian assistance. In this endeavour, we had recently supplied 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine & 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organisation (WHO)," he said as per ANI.

The MEA spokesperson further stated that India would supply more aid including medicines and food grains to Afghanistan in the coming weeks. Earlier on December 30, India sent a batch of 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - to Afghanistan. According to a statement released by the MEA, the batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of five lakh COVID vaccines was received by the Taliban-led Afghan government on January 1, 2022.

Afghanistan condition deteriorated since Taliban's takeover

It is significant to mention here that the condition of the war-torn country further deteriorated after the Taliban seized power from the democratic Ashraf Ghani-led government on August 15, 2021, resulting in the total collapse of the system. Since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in Afghanistan has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. The Taliban is now facing its toughest test in terms of managing the nation's leadership as it struggles with the label of a "rogue state" sidelined by the international community, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

