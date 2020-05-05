India Sends Medical Supplies To Myanmar Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Indian government on Tuesday sent medical equipment including medical supplies and medicines to Myanmar to aid them in their fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19

The Indian Government on Tuesday sent medical equipment including medical supplies and medicines to Myanmar to aid them in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Embassy of India in Myanmar shared images of Saurabh Kumar, Ambassador of India to Myanmar handing over the supplies to the Ministry of Health and Sports at Yangon Airport. Myanmar has reported 161 cases of Coronavirus and six deaths, as per the latest figures. 

PM Modi dials Myanmar

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Myanmar State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to discuss the evolving COVID-19 scenario in the domestic and regional contexts and updated each other on the steps being taken to control the spread of the pandemic. In a tweet, PM Modi said both countries will address the challenges from the pandemic "in the spirit of our excellent bilateral ties" and in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

(With PTI Inputs)

First Published:
