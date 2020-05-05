India Sends Medical Supplies To Myanmar Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Indian Government on Tuesday sent medical equipment including medical supplies and medicines to Myanmar to aid them in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Embassy of India in Myanmar shared images of Saurabh Kumar, Ambassador of India to Myanmar handing over the supplies to the Ministry of Health and Sports at Yangon Airport. Myanmar has reported 161 cases of Coronavirus and six deaths, as per the latest figures.

Read: India's Covid Evacuation Plan Accessed: 7 Days, 11 Countries, 64 Flights, 14,800 People

Read: PM Modi Dials Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi To Discuss COVID-19 Response

🇮🇳 India Myanmar 🇲🇲

|| Together We Fight

Against #COVID19 ||

On behalf of the Government of India @AmbSaurabhKumar handed over medical equipment, medicines, and other supplies to the Ministry of Health and Sports at Yangon Airport to support Myanmar’s Healthcare System. pic.twitter.com/K2dMyZZ5ka — India in Myanmar (@IndiainMyanmar) May 5, 2020

🇮🇳 India Myanmar 🇲🇲

|| Together We Fight

Against #COVID19 ||

The Government of India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Myanmar in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/spwuRQpvR1 — India in Myanmar (@IndiainMyanmar) May 5, 2020

🇮🇳 India Myanmar 🇲🇲

🔹These medical supplies are reflective of the united effort needed to combat this disease

🔹The contribution is indicative of the traditionally warm and friendly ties between India and Myanmar & would augment Myanmar’s determined efforts to fight the pandemic pic.twitter.com/EGR1rxRaov — India in Myanmar (@IndiainMyanmar) May 5, 2020

PM Modi dials Myanmar

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Myanmar State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to discuss the evolving COVID-19 scenario in the domestic and regional contexts and updated each other on the steps being taken to control the spread of the pandemic. In a tweet, PM Modi said both countries will address the challenges from the pandemic "in the spirit of our excellent bilateral ties" and in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read: PM Modi Dials Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina To Discuss COVID Response; Greets On Ramzan