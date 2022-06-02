India Sends Team To Kabul For Overseeing Delivery Of Humanitarian Aid In Afghanistan

In the latest development, the Indian External Affairs Ministry stated that a team led by the Joint Secretary - Pakistan, Afghanistan, & Iran (PAI) Division - is presently on a visit to Kabul to supervise the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The ministry said in a statement that the team will also engage with representatives from international organisations involved in humanitarian aid delivery. In addition, the team is also anticipated to visit various locations where Indian programmes and projects are being implemented.

The ministry further stated that India decided to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in response to their needs since the Taliban's takeover in August 2021. "We have already dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20,000 MTs of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and winter clothing. These consignments were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul and UN specialized agencies including WHO and WFP. Furthermore, India is in the process of shipping more medical assistance and foodgrains to Afghanistan," the MEA stated.

India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

In keeping with its development relationship with the Afghan people, India has also supplied at least one million doses of COVAXIN to Iran to administer to Afghan refugees in the Western Asian country. "We have also assisted UNICEF by supplying almost 60 million doses of polio vaccine and two tons of essential medicines," the MEA remarked.

Afghans hail India's continued humanitarian assistance

Further, the MEA claimed that the development and humanitarian help provided by India has been widely praised by Afghans from all walks of life. In this regard, the Indian team will also meet with senior Taliban members and hold discussions about New Delhi's humanitarian support to the Afghan people. "India has always had historical and civilisational ties with the Afghan people, and we shall continue to be guided by these ties," the MEA added.

Afghanistan's situation remains grim since Taliban's takeover

It is pertinent to mention here that India has continuously provided humanitarian assistance, including life-saving medicines to Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover. Afghanistan's condition further deteriorated after the Taliban seized power from the democratic Ashraf Ghani-led government on August 15, 2021, resulting in the total collapse of the system. Since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in Afghanistan has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people.

Image: ANI/PTI