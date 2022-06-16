Last Updated:

India Set To Host ASEAN Foreign Ministers Summit; Indo-Pacific Expected To Be Discussed

India will host two-day meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers from June 16 to 17 marking the 30th anniversary of ties.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
India

Image: PTI


India will host a two-day meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers from June 16 to 17, marking the 30th anniversary of the country's relations with the group. Starting Thursday, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers will also exchange views to boost cooperation as New Delhi ramped up efforts to increase engagement in the Indo-pacific region. This year has also been designated as the India-ASEAN friendship year. 

Meanwhile on Wednesday, EAM S Jaishankar welcomed Singapore's FM Vivian Bala as he arrived in India and said that they will hold the ASEAN-India co-chair meeting and take forward bilateral agenda.

ASEAN-India strategic partnership stands on a strong foundation

Earlier, during a press briefing on June 10, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the ASEAN-India strategic partnership stands on a strong foundation. He also noted that "The ASEAN is central to India’s Act East Policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific."

READ | Joe Biden to host US-ASEAN summit on May 12-13 in Washington: White House

ASEAN constitutes Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines. Even though India and ASEAN Foreign Ministers meet every year, the upcoming meeting is regarded as special. Notably, the ASEAN FMs meet hosted by New Delhi is coming just three weeks after the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or QUAD leaders meet in Tokyo, Japan. 

READ | Biden hosts ASEAN as he looks to show Pacific commitment

At the QUAD meetings, US President Joe Biden had announced the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to increase engagement in the Asian region. Apart from the QUAD members, the treaty was signed by seven ASEAN members including Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam. QUAD includes India, Australia, Japan and the United States.  

READ | US President Joe Biden looks to nudge ASEAN leaders to speak out on Russia

PM Modi to Participate in I2-U2 summit

In another key meeting lined up for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual summit of the West Asia quadrilateral economic forum - I2-U2, comprising India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States. The Prime Minister would join US President Joe Biden, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and UAE's President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 

READ | US vows over $150 mn in investment to ASEAN amid China's growing influence in South Asia

The four nations decided to launch the 'new QUAD' as External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar joined his counterparts at a meeting through a video link from Jerusalem. The launch of the 'new QUAD' will take place on Biden’s maiden trip to the Middle East where he will visit Israel, West Bank and Saudi Arabia from July 13 to 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the I2-U2 virtual summit alongside other leaders. 

Image: PTI
 

Tags: India, ASEAN Foreign Ministers, Indo Pacific
First Published:
COMMENT