India Set To Host ASEAN Foreign Ministers Summit; Indo-Pacific Expected To Be Discussed

India will host a two-day meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers from June 16 to 17, marking the 30th anniversary of the country's relations with the group. Starting Thursday, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers will also exchange views to boost cooperation as New Delhi ramped up efforts to increase engagement in the Indo-pacific region. This year has also been designated as the India-ASEAN friendship year.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, EAM S Jaishankar welcomed Singapore's FM Vivian Bala as he arrived in India and said that they will hold the ASEAN-India co-chair meeting and take forward bilateral agenda.

Wide ranging and comprehensive conversation with an important strategic partner.



With FM @VivianBala of Singapore, discussed further bilateral cooperation in economic and financial, digital and green, connectivity and security sectors. pic.twitter.com/2iVj4X2jNO — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 15, 2022

As co-chairs, also spoke about taking the 30 years India-ASEAN partnership to the next level.



Exchanged perspectives on various regional and global developments.



Looking forward to the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Delhi Dialogue tomorrow. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 15, 2022

ASEAN-India strategic partnership stands on a strong foundation

Earlier, during a press briefing on June 10, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the ASEAN-India strategic partnership stands on a strong foundation. He also noted that "The ASEAN is central to India’s Act East Policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific."

ASEAN constitutes Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines. Even though India and ASEAN Foreign Ministers meet every year, the upcoming meeting is regarded as special. Notably, the ASEAN FMs meet hosted by New Delhi is coming just three weeks after the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or QUAD leaders meet in Tokyo, Japan.

At the QUAD meetings, US President Joe Biden had announced the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to increase engagement in the Asian region. Apart from the QUAD members, the treaty was signed by seven ASEAN members including Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam. QUAD includes India, Australia, Japan and the United States.

PM Modi to Participate in I2-U2 summit

In another key meeting lined up for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual summit of the West Asia quadrilateral economic forum - I2-U2, comprising India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States. The Prime Minister would join US President Joe Biden, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and UAE's President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The four nations decided to launch the 'new QUAD' as External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar joined his counterparts at a meeting through a video link from Jerusalem. The launch of the 'new QUAD' will take place on Biden’s maiden trip to the Middle East where he will visit Israel, West Bank and Saudi Arabia from July 13 to 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the I2-U2 virtual summit alongside other leaders.

