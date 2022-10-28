The Counter-Terrorism Committee of the United Nations Security Council is meeting in India to discuss and review the growing threat posed by new technologies such as the use of the internet, new payment mechanisms and drones by terrorist elements. The first of the meeting saw India share intricate details of various terror attacks carried out by terrorist organizations sponsored by the state of Pakistan.

India shares intricate details of Pakistani terror attacks, after earlier exposing Pak-China complicity in blocking terrorists' designation at UN.

Speaking at Mumbai’s Taj Palace Hotel, a site that was targeted by the terrorists sent by Pakistan on 26/11, various security officials from the nation exposed Pakistan’s role in peddling terrorism in neighbouring regions. The role played by FATF’s grey listing of Pakistan was highlighted in reducing Pakistan’s terror output. Moreover, India shared details of how Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits select soft targets and hard targets.

What was the significance of Pakistan’s greylisting?

Listing the reasons for the decline of terror attacks by Pakistan, India mentioned the removal of Article-370 from Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence-led counter-terrorism operations and subsequent airstrikes carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan’s Balakot region targeting terror launch pads near the line of control (LOC). The Balakot airstrikes were in response to the brutal Pulwama terror attack by a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

India tells the world that Pakistan's grey-listing by the FATF helped control terror; flags a spike in terror activity even before its white-listing and seeks a review of the FATF grey-listing mechanism.





India mentioned that the Balakot airstrike in Pakistan pushed the terror network back and reduced any tendencies of secessionism. However, India maintained that the majority of the difference was made by the inclusion of Pakistan in the FATF grey list.

Following the inclusion of Pakistan in the FATF ‘grey list’, India explained that the attacks on hard targets by the terror group saw a significant decline. Hard targets are generally heavily defended and not accessible to the general public. These include government buildings, military bases and restricted locations. In contrast, soft targets can be a person, thing, or location that is easily accessible to the general public and relatively unprotected, making it vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

Moreover, India credited UN designations on Pakistani terrorists as yet another reason for the decline of terror attacks in the region. ‘Open terrorist activity' such as raising funds via social media advertisements stopped after 2018 after Pakistan’s grey-listing.

Citing the example of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, India further iterated that open public meetings between terror leadership and their sympathizers, and recruitment rallies also dwindled down after the UN’s designation of such individuals was enforced by the FATF.