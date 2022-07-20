India Signs Agreement On Wildlife Conservation & Transfer Of Cheetahs With Namibia

India and Namibia have signed a 'landmark' agreement on Wildlife Conservation and Sustainable Biodiversity Utilization. The agreement was signed by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Namibia's Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. The agreement will allow the transfer of a few Cheetahs from Namibia to India for 'historic reintroduction'. The deal between the nations will encourage sharing of good practices in technological applications and creating a livelihood for people residing in wildlife habitats.

Notably, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah arrived in India on Sunday, July 17, to attend the 17th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India-Africa Growth partnership and bilateral meetings with leaders. The agreement signed between India and Namibia will focus on wildlife conservation and allow the exchange of officials between the two nations for training and education in wildlife management, according to the media release issued by India's High Commissioner. According to the deal, Namibian personnel will be able to receive training and support in smart patrol, population estimation techniques and surveillance.

The High Commission of India to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal stated that the agreement will allow the transfer of a few Cheetahs from Namibia to India's wilds. He stated that Cheetah is the only large carnivore that has gone extinct in India after independence and stressed that the introduction of the animal back to India has a special significance as the nation marks its 75th independence day. Prashant Agrawal highlighted that it will be the 'first-of-its-kind' project of intercontinental trans-location. Agrawal stated that these Cheetahs will be the goodwill ambassadors of Namibia.

India-Namibia sign landmark agreement on wildlife conservation & sustainable biodiversity utilization. Will enable Cheetahs to be brought to India for historic reintroduction, a global first. High Commissioner Prashant Agrawal thanks Namibian authorities for support @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/vNu38HOfdu — India In Namibia (@IndiainNamibia) July 20, 2022

EAM Jaishankar meets Namibian Deputy PM

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav held a meeting with Namibian Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday, 20 July. Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaishankar shared pictures of the meeting with Namibian Deputy PM. Jaishankar said that the two nations signed the agreement on reintroduction of Cheetahs and Forensic Science cooperation. He noted that the Namibia and India have cooperation in political, economic, defence, education, capacity building, development cooperation and security sectors. The three leaders discussed about expanding the cooperation between the two nations to energy, digital and health sectors.

Pleased to meet Namibian DPM and Minister of International Relations Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah this morning. Appreciate @byadavbjp joining us. pic.twitter.com/T8JU5BMyPc — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 20, 2022

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar