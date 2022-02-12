India Signs MoU With WFP To Supply Wheat To Afghans Facing Severe Food Shortages

To avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, India has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations World Food Program to provide food grains to the war-torn nation which is standing on the brink of mass starvation, as per the Indian Embassy in Rome. Taking the Twitter, the Embassy announced on Friday, “India signs the MoU with UN World Food Program to distribute food grains inside Afghanistan.”

Furthermore, the UN World Food Program in a tweet also called the signing of agreement a “landmark” and appreciated “the generous contribution of wheat in support of the people of Afghanistan facing severe food shortages.”

India delivered three tons of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan

In addition to this, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced on January 29 that India had delivered at least three tons of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan as part of its fourth batch of medical support under humanitarian assistance to the war-torn nation. As per a press release by the MEA, life-saving medicines have also been delivered to Kabul's Indira Gandhi Hospital.

The Ministry had also declared that India has been dedicated to maintaining its special connection with the Afghan people and giving humanitarian aid. The press release also reads that India had previously sent three batches of medical aid to Afghanistan, including 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccination and life-saving medications. The WHO and the India Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul had also received it.

According to the press release, the ministry had also informed that India would be delivering further batches of humanitarian aid, including medications as well as food grains to the Afghan people in the following weeks.

WFP requires $220 million every month to feed 23 million Afghans

Ever since the Taliban seized command of Kabul on August 15, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has worsened dramatically. International assistance has been cut off, Afghan government assets have been frozen, and international sanctions against the Taliban have pushed the already impoverished country into a full-blown economic meltdown.

Earlier in the month of December 2021, the UN World Food Program revealed that it would require $220 million every month in order to feed roughly 23 million Afghans. According to a WFP press release, the agency had helped 15 million people so far in 2021, with 7 million in November alone, up from 4 million in September.

(Image: Twitter/ @IndiainItaly)