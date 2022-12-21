India Sounds Alarm Over UN-Sanctioned Individuals Leading Taliban In Afghanistan

There has been a swift rise in the number of UN-sanctioned individuals helming Taliban's affairs in Afghanistan, India noted at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing, ANI reported. Chairing the UNSC 1988 sanctions committee, also known as the Taliban sanctions committee, Indian Ambassador to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said a UN monitoring group had noted that 41 UN-sanctioned individuals occupied senior positions in the Taliban administration. "The number is now believed to be over 60."

India also expressed its concerns about rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan. A report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) notes a 32% rise in opium cultivation in the war-torn nation, making the 2022 crop the third-largest since monitoring began. India also pointed out the ongoing boom in methamphetamine production and drug trafficking in Afghanistan.

Relationship between Taliban and Al-Qaeda

The Indian Ambassador to the UN also pointed out the continuing close relationship between Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda is the fundamentalist terror group founded by Osama Bin Laden. "The relations (between Taliban and Al Qaeda) remained close and are underscored by the presence of both in Afghanistan and the region," said Kamboj.

Further, the monitoring group also discussed ISIL-Khorasan, the Islamic State's chapter in Afghanistan, which has emerged as a prime threat in the country and is said to be behind regular attacks on ethnic and religious minorities.

Taliban's record on human rights, including the rights of women and girls, also formed part of the discussion. The Indian Ambassador said, "Since taking power, concerns have been expressed that the group has reversed policies and gone back on commitments made prior to assuming power."