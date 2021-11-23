India-Sri Lanka Cultural Relations To Be Boosted By 'Ramayana Trail In Lanka' Initiative

Cultural relations between India and Sri Lanka will get a boost with 'spiritual tourism' undertaken as a part of an initiative by the Indian government to promote the heritage of Ramayana and tourism in the island nation, said an article in the Colombo Gazette.

In a bid to bolster efforts under the MoU signed between India and Sri Lanka in 2016 on enhancing shared cultural and religious values, the Sri Lankan Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has begun the "Ramayana Trail in Lanka". In October 2021, new measures to boost bilateral travel between the neighbours also came under review at the third meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG), dedicated to tourism.

Highlighting post-pandemic renewed efforts towards the development of the "Ramayana Trail", in-charge Jeewana Fernando asserted that Sri Lanka is gearing up to elevate developments in the tourism sector and has earmarked promoting as many of the 52 sites that are located in the country.

"The SLTDA annually allocates around Rs. 20 million for promoting the Ramayana Trail in Sri Lanka and they have coordinated with many Hindu religious missions in India to bring devotees to Sri Lanka on the Ramayana heritage," Fernando told the Colombo Gazette.

The Sri Lankan Tourism Department has so far identified and promoted only 31 sites that are located in the "fabulous natural beauty of the country" and is hoping to promote the rest in coming years, he added.

Ramayana connects both India and Sri Lanka and makes up for a large chunk of tourist flow for the latter.

Ramayana Trail in Sri Lanka

As per Colombo Gazette, the Indian government along with the Sri Lankan Tourism Development Authority has seen the development of the "Ramayana Trail" and the overall initiative of 'spiritual tourism' as a part of expanding the tourism industry in the island nation.

Nearly 2,50,000 Indian tourists visit the Trail site every year, the number that is expected to rise after pandemic restrictions are eased.

Despite the population being mostly Buddhist, Sri Lanka and India share a common interest in the values of culture enveloping the epics - Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Ramayana Trail is a 11 days, 10 nights pilgrimage tour that offers tourists a detailed sneak-peek into Lord Ram's journey during exile. The tour takes a visitor to the places where Lord Ram spent 14 years with his brother Lakshmana and wife Sita. It includes places like Ashok Vatika, Koneswaram Temple, Thotupola Kanda, Chilaw, Sanjivani Hill, and many more.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: PTI/AP)