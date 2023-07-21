Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday held a discussion on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held a press briefing hours after PM Modi and Wickremesinghe held comprehensive bilateral talks.

Asked if the Chinese movement in the Indian Ocean was discussed between PM Modi and Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe, the Foreign Secretary said, “We are neighbours. We have a long-standing and comprehensive relationship, and it is natural to speak about their concerns.”

“When India and Sri Lanka sit, they don’t only talk of opportunities that exist in economic partnership in the maritime domain but they also take a comprehensive stock assessment of the challenges they face in the maritime domain. These challenges were brought up appropriately during the discussion,” Kwatra added.

During the press briefing, Kwatra emphasised that both leaders outline a common vision to strengthen bilateral relations with a main focus on rebuilding the Sri Lankan economy. The Foreign Secretary reiterated how India and Sri Lanka are exploring Air connectivity from Southern India to Trincomalee.

"The Prime Minister and the President of Sri Lanka during their discussions reviewed the entire spectrum of our bilateral relations and they both acknowledged that the partnership and our cooperation have been a source of great strength in overcoming the recent difficulties and challenges in Sri Lanka," Kwatra said. "The two leaders also outlined a common vision of theirs to further develop the bilateral relationship in coming years centred around enhanced, extended and deeper connectivity and deeper economic partnership," he added. The Indian diplomat emphasised that the two leaders focused on enhancing the connectivity between India and Sri Lanka in areas such as maritime, air, energy, power trade and economic connectivity, financial, and digital connectivity and also resulting in people-to-people engagement.

Reconstructing Sri Lankan economy a major focus

During the press briefing, Kwatra insisted that re-structuring the Sri Lankan economy was one of the major discussions between PM Modi and Wickremesinghe. Last year, Sri Lanka grappled with one of the major economic crises in recent decades. The deplorable economic condition left the political structure of the country in complete shambles. “The other key element that came up for discussion with regard to the ongoing recovery of the Sri Lankan economy besides of course the substantial Indian assistance that was offered since the crisis broke out in Sri Lanka,” Kwatra asserted. “Bilateral trade and investment can play a crucial role in further speeding up the economy of Sri Lanka. This of course included starting discussions on bilateral economy and technology agreement and related elements on the start of the use of INR (Indian Rupees) for trade settlements,” he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his stance on India’s “Neighbourhood first policy” and SAGAR' vision during his joint press conference with Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe. “I welcome Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his delegation to India. As he completes one year in office, I congratulate him on this. The people of Sri Lanka faced many challenges last year but like a close friend, we stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in the time of crisis,” PM Modi said. “Sri Lanka also has an important place in both India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision. Today we shared our views on bilateral, regional and international issues. We believe that the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined,” he added.

List of MOUs signed by the two nations

Ahead of the press conference, the delegations from both nations exchanged Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). These MoUs entail several major initiatives. Following is the list of MoUs exchanged between India and Sri Lanka:

Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) in the field of Animal Husbandry and Dairying

MoU on cooperation in the field of renewable energy

Memorandum of Cooperation for economic development projects in Trincomalee district of Sri Lanka

Network to Network Agreement between NIPL and Lanka Pay for UPI application acceptance in Sri Lanka

Energy Permit for Sampur Solar Power Project

Wickremesinghe's visit comes after Sri Lanka recovers from a devastating economic crisis that left the country in complete shambles. During his keynote speech, Wickremesinghe lauded the strides India has made in recent years. “I have congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the great strides India continues to make under his leadership in economic infrastructure and technological progress in ensuring growth and prosperity for the people of India,” he said. “We believe that India's growth will be beneficial to the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region,” the Sri Lankan President added..