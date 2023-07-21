India, Sri Lanka Ink 5 MoUs Ranging From Air, Maritime, People-to-people Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday signed five Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people connectivity, bolster maritime, air, trade, energy and power cooperation. "Today, we have adopted a vision document for our economic partnership," PM Modi said. "The vision is to strengthen maritime, air, energy and people-to-people connectivity between the two peoples. The vision is to accelerate mutual cooperation in tourism, electricity, business, higher education, and skill development," he added.

Sri Lanka has an important place in both India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and "SAGAR" vision, said the Prime Minister. "Today we shared our views on bilateral, regional and international issues," he stressed, adding that India Sri Lanka security interests and the development "are intertwined." "And therefore, it is essential that we work together keeping in mind each other's safety and sensitivities," the PM noted. According to PM Modi, India and Sri Lanka, during the bilateral dialogue, adopted a vision document for the Economic Partnership, to accelerate mutual cooperation in tourism, power, trade, higher education, and skill development between the two ally nations.

Speaking at the press meet with President @RW_UNP. https://t.co/9lirjZ9aXo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2023

ජනාධිපති වික්‍රමසිංහ මැතිතුමා පිළිගැනීමට ලැබීම සතුටකි. ජනාධිපති ධුරයට පත්ව වසරක් පිරීම සහ මහත් ධෛර්යකින් ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ ප්‍රගතිය උදෙසා කටයුතු කිරීම සම්බන්ධයෙන් මා එතුමාට සුබ පතනවා.



ශ්‍රී ලංකාව අපගේ 'අසල්වැසියා ප්‍රථමයෙන්' සහ 'SAGAR' ප්‍රයත්නයන්හි ඉතා වැදගත් වන අතර ඒ අනුව අපගේ… pic.twitter.com/8huJAOcwE0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2023

"This vision is India's long-term commitment to Sri Lanka," said Prime Minister Modi, as he spoke alongside his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe at the joint press conference at Hyderabad House, New Delhi.

During the conference, the two leaders acknowledged that the India-Sri Lanka partnership has been an exemplar of the source of strength in tackling the economic turmoil and financial difficulties in Sri Lanka. President of Sri Lanka, Wickremesinghe acknowledged India’s "timely, unprecedented, and crucial" support to the people of Sri Lanka during the tough times of the political and economic crisis.

5 major MoUs signed between India and Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka inked the five MoUs—the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) in the field of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the cooperation in the field of renewable energy, economic development projects in Trincomalee district of Sri Lanka, Network to Network Agreement between NIPL and Lanka Pay for UPI application acceptance in Sri Lanka, and energy permit for Sampur Solar Power Project that will produce 100 MW power for Sri Lanka.

I am confident Sri Lanka will keep working to fulfil aspirations of the Tamil community. This year we mark 75 years of India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and 200 years since the Indian origin Tamil community arrived in Sri Lanka. During the joint press meet with President… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2023

Prime Minister Modi affirmed India's "firm commitment" towards Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery while reiterating India's continued support and investment for sustainable, equitable and stable growth for the country. India's investment "will benefit all segments of Sri Lankan society in all parts of the country, and also promote reconciliation," said the Prime Minister. The two counterparts agreed that India’s sustained and rapid economic growth, as well as its technological advancement coupled with the current phase of stabilisation and economic recovery, reconstruction and growth in Sri Lanka, "provides a unique opportunity to forge a closer and deeper bilateral economic partnership between the two countries," according to a statement published by the External Affairs Ministry.

India and Sri Lanka agreed on the importance of promoting and strengthening connectivity in all its dimensions to enhance growth and security in the Indian Ocean Region. They pledged to boost cooperation for building new ports and logistics infrastructure at Colombo, Trincomalee and Kankesanthurai with an aim to consolidate regional logistics and shipping, according to the document of the mutual understanding. The two leaders agreed to resume passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka as well as resume the ferry services between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar and other key areas.

President Wickremesinghe and I discussed how to boost the economic partnership between India and Sri Lanka. We also worked to deepen connectivity and cooperation in tourism, energy, trade, education, fintech and skill development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2023

The issue of our hardworking fishermen also featured in the talks with President Wickeremesinghe.

Both of us concur that this issue must be approached in a manner that is humane and compassionate. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2023

The two countries agreed that the resumption of flights between Jaffna and Chennai has boosted people-to-people ties, and agreed to expand the air connectivity to Colombo, between Chennai and Trincomalee, Batticaloa and other destinations in Sri Lanka. India agreed to strengthen investment and cooperation in civil aviation with Sri Lanka, including augmentation of airport infrastructure at Palaly. It also agreed to boost Sri Lanka's renewable energy potential, including offshore wind and solar, in order to help the country achieve its target of generating 70% of power requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030.

India will also build a multi-product petroleum pipeline from the Southern part of India to Sri Lanka and commence a joint exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Sri Lanka’s offshore basins. New Delhi agreed to accelerate the investment in the Sri Lankan State-owned Enterprises and designate INR as currency for trade settlements between the two countries. India and Sri Lanka further agreed to popularize India’s Buddhist circuit, and Ramayana trail as well as ancient places of Buddhist, Hindu and other religious worship in Sri Lanka, according to the signed MoUs.