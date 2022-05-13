India-Sri Lanka Ties To Get ‘much Better’, Asserts New Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Thursday, stated that the ties between Sri Lanka and India will get much better under the new government. Responding to a question on the India-Sri Lanka relationship after his appointment, he quipped, “It (mutual ties) will become much better.” He also talked about the crisis back home saying that he has taken on "the challenge of uplifting the economy and I must fulfil it," as reported by Lankan daily Ada Derana.

Meanwhile, following the appointment of Wickremesinghe as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission said it “looks forward to working with the new government formed in accordance with democratic processes”. Late on Thursday, the leader of the United Nations Party (UNP), Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new PM as the Rajapaksa government continues to mitigate a gruesome economic crisis. Amid ongoing inflation, instability and protests, the Indian office assured that New Delhi will continue its commitment to Sri Lanka and its people.

High Commission of India hopes for political stability and looks forward to working with the Government of Sri Lanka formed in accordance with democratic processes pursuant to the swearing in of Hon'ble @RW_UNP as the Prime Minister of #SriLanka. (1/2) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 12, 2022

#India's commitment to the people of #SriLanka will continue. (2/2) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 12, 2022

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe?

Wickremesinghe was born into a wealthy political family in Colombo in 1949 and graduated from the University of Ceylon. He later went on to obtain a law degree from the Ceylon Law College in 1972. He was first elected to Parliament from the Biyagama electorate in 1977. Thereafter, he was appointed as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Employment, making him Sri Lanka's youngest Cabinet Minister. Following the assassination of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, he succeeded DB Wijetunga as Prime Minister in 1993.

A year later, Wickremesinghe was also named Leader of the Opposition in November 1994. He has been the leader of the UNP since 1994 and has served as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka four times: from 1993 to 1994, 2001 to 2004, 2015 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019. From 1994 to 2001 and from 2004 to 2015, he served as the Leader of the Opposition. 73-year-old Wickremesinghe is widely regarded as a leader capable of managing the economy through far-sighted strategies and also as a politician capable of commanding international collaboration.

(Image: AP)