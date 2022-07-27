India 'striving' To Boost Security Of UN Peacekeepers After 2 BSF Soldiers Killed In Congo

Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), TS Tirumurti on Tuesday condoled the death of two Indian peacekeepers in Congo as “truly a greater loss”. Taking to Twitter, the Indian envoy highlighted that New Delhi is “striving” its utmost to ‘Protect the Protectors’ and enhance the security of UN Peacekeepers. Tirumurti’s remarks came after two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on a UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo on Tuesday succumbed to fatal injuries as clashes broke out in the country during protests.

The two Indian peacekeepers were part of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), who were killed along with a Moroccan peacekeeper. The violent clashes claimed the lives of three UN Peacekeepers, and at least 12 civilians on the second day of anti-UN protests in eastern DRC. The demonstrations were triggered by the complaints that MONUSCO had failed to protect the civilians against militia violence which has crippled peace in the African country for several years.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also “deeply grieved” the loss of lives of Indian peacekeepers and called for justice against the people behind the “outrageous attacks”. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi also expressed grief over the tragedy, and said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives of two Indian peacekeepers from the BSF who were part of MONUSCO in the Democratic Republic Of Congo. My condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti Om."

UN chief 'strongly condemns' violence in Congo

UN chief Antonio Guterres also issued a statement 'strongly' condemning the attack on peacekeepers. Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement, "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the fatal attack on peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) on 26 July in Butembo, North Kivu province."

"He underscores that any attack directed against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and calls upon the Congolese authorities to investigate these incidents and swiftly bring those responsible to justice," Haq added.

Image: AP