India 'strongly Condemns' Gurudwara Desecration In Afghanistan, Terms It 'horrific Act'

India condemned Taliban terrorists on August 6, Friday for desecrating a historic Sikh place of worship in Afghanistan's Paktia region. The Taliban fighters dislodged the Sikh sacred flag of Thala Shri Guru Nanak Sahib Gurudwara of Chamkani in Paktia, prompting the outrage. The Taliban elements forced the gatekeeper to remove the Nishan Sahib flag from its rightful place, said the reports.

A source said, "We have seen media reports on Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag atop the roof of Gurdwara Thala Sahib, Chamkani in Paktia province of Afghanistan having been removed. We condemn this act and reiterate India’s firm belief that Afghanistan’s future must be one where the interest of all sections of Afghan society including minorities and women are protected."

Speaking to Republic TV, Puneet Singh, President of Indian World Forum, appealed to the international community to raise concern and said that the integrity of the communities should be protected.

India strongly condemns Desecration

Singh noted, "This is a very sad situation going on in Afghanistan right now. Sikhs are being one of the most transforming communities across the world who have made progress for their respective nations wherever they are living and with this incident which happened in Chamkani province of Afghanistan and the historical gurudwara, there has happened in the last 48 hours This what I have heard from people belonging that area who are no more residing in that area.

He added, "Everyone has shown concern over the incident and I appeal to the international community that whatever is the situation in the region the integrity of each community should be protected. We have appealed the international community that there should be pressure on terrorists. Somebody should be held responsible At the minorities in Afghanistan must be protected."

The Gurdwara Sahib has Guru Sahib’s Prakash & is maintained by local Sikhs 13 families remain in the region, according to the source.

Taliban remove the Sikh flag from historical Gurdwara

The Taliban kidnapped Nidan Singh Sachdeva, an Afghan leader of the Hindu and Sikh communities, from the gurdwara last year. Sachdeva was kidnapped on June 22, 2020, in Paktia province, and released after efforts by the Afghan government and community members, said reports.

Prior to that, on March 25, over 30 Sikhs were killed in a terror attack claimed by the Islamic State on a site of worship in Kabul, said reports. The Haqqani Network and Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to Indian officials, were engaged in the killings.

Afghanistan violence

Afghanistan has seen an increase in violence as the United States continues to withdraw troops. Since early May, the Taliban has stormed across much of rural Afghanistan, and they are now launching offensives in towns from Herat to Kabul. In recent weeks, the Taliban have taken control of some Afghan cities, while combat in others has intensified.

Image: AP, @rsrobin1/Twitter