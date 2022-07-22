India Supplied Fuel Worth $700 Mn To Sri Lanka; Vows To Further Aid Economic Recovery

India has provided fuel supplies to the tune of USD 700 million to Sri Lanka, besides commercial assistance, and will continue investing to build more capacity for the nation's economic recovery, Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI on the assistance provided by India to the crisis-ridden nation, Baglay said, "About USD 700 million worth of fuel supplies have come from India. Commercial supplies are also continued. The Sri Lankan government is also looking for other avenues for meeting these requirements."

Assuring continued support and contribution to Sri Lanka's economic recovery, the Indian High Commission said, "As a close friend and partner, it has been India's endeavour to help Sri Lanka when it was requested. The type of assistance India has granted to Sri Lanka, such support was not granted to any other country. We will continue to be supportive of the requirement of Sri Lanka and will also like to contribute by way of investment and by the way of building more capacity in the Sri Lankan economy."

Baglay also rejected as "completely baseless" the rumours that New Delhi facilitated the escape of former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the island nation. Baglay reiterated that the decision taken by the then-President was of his own and India had nothing to do with it.

"These rumours are completely baseless. There is no truth in it. The decision that then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took was of his own and India has nothing to do with that decision or its implementation in any way whatsoever," the Indian envoy told ANI.

Former President Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on July 13 and reached the Maldives before heading to Singapore amid a massive uprising in the island nation over the spiralling financial situation. On Thursday, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the new president of Sri Lanka.

'India at forefront of extending assistance to Lanka'

Earlier in the day, while responding to media queries on whether India was looking at a specific economic package for Sri Lanka, Spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, Arindam Bagchi said, "I think we are one of the countries that the maximum amount of assistance we've been able to reach at the time of need. I think in that context, we will continue to stand by the people of Sri Lanka in whatever manner we can."