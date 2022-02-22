India Supplies 50,000 MT Of Wheat As Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan Via Pakistan

It was announced that on Tuesday, India would transfer 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla leading the delegation. This comes just days after India donated 2.5 tonnes of medical aid and clothing to Afghanistan as part of its fifth humanitarian aid shipment to the crisis-torn country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with members of an Afghan Sikh-Hindu delegation last week and promised the community that he would continue to support them in resolving all challenges and difficulties in the future.

As per the reports of ANI, Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that in the form of 50,000 tonnes of wheat, they are expanding their humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. He further stated that on Tuesday, February 22, they are launching the first 2,500-tonne shipment in 50 Afghan vehicles and it will be distributed by the World Food Programme.

We're extending our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, in the form of 50,000 tonnes of wheat. We're flagging off our 1st consignment of 2,500 tonnes in 50 Afghan trucks, today. It'll be delivered to the World Food Program for dissemination: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla pic.twitter.com/vxfv9knnTL — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Govt is committed to providing humanitarian assistance

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the Indian government had pledged last month to provide humanitarian supplies to the people of Afghanistan. Arindam Bagchi, who is the official spokesperson for the MEA said in a virtual weekly media briefing that the government is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, including food grains, COVID vaccines, and important life-saving pharmaceuticals, according to ANI. He also stated that 3.6 tonnes of medical supplies and 5,00,000 doses of COVID vaccines were delivered to Afghanistan in the last two weeks.

The last democratically elected Afghan envoy to India, Farid Mamundzay, expressed gratitude for the Indian government's generosity, stating that he appreciates the compassion shown by the Indian government at a time when more than 20 million Afghans are experiencing a crisis or the worst levels of food insecurity in more than three decades. He also expressed his gratitude to the World Food Programme, and the Indian mission for helping to make this possible in difficult circumstances.

Praise from Afghan lorry drivers

The Indian government has also received praise from Afghan lorry drivers who will transport the cargo to Afghanistan. One of the lorry drivers stated that Afghans at home are suffering from severe economic hardship and that wheat is desperately needed in Afghanistan, according to ANI. The lorry driver expressed gratitude to India for its assistance. Another trucker expressed his relief and delight at India's decision to provide these consignments to assist its neighbours.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/ANI