India Supplies Medical Aid To Kiribati In Response To First COVID Outbreak

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati is dealing with the COVID outbreak for the first time in two years. It requested assistance from India for medical supplies which India provided the nation on Saturday. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement announcing that they provided the nation with Pulse oximeters, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits, and emergency COVID-19 medication.

The Ministry also stated that the medical supplies to Kiribati confirm India's commitment to delivering humanitarian aid and disaster relief support as an early responder in the Pacific region and that the government of India delivered a consignment of medical supplies containing PPEs and pharmaceuticals to Kiribati in response to its government's request for offers of assistance in its national efforts to handle the first COVID-19 outbreak in the Pacific Island country.

Medical supplies from India assembled, dispatched in short period of time

The medical supplies from India were assembled and dispatched in a short period of time, despite logistical hurdles in reaching the secluded Pacific island country. The shipment arrived in Kiribati on an aircraft coordinated by the Australian government. The Ministry stated that India stands committed to providing full support to Kiribati's national efforts in addressing the difficulties posed by the pandemic.

Kiribati had no COVID outbreak for almost two years because it closed its borders during the first outbreak of coronavirus, ensuring the virus didn't reach its shores for nearly two years. But it reopened last month, allowing a jet to transport 54 of the island nation's people back home. Many of them on board were missionaries, who had left Kiribati before the border closure. Each returning passenger was tested three times in Fiji, required vaccinations, and placed in quarantine with extra testing when they returned home. More than half of the passengers tested positive for the virus, which has now spread throughout the community, causing the authorities to proclaim a state of emergency

33% of Kiribati's 113,000 residents are fully vaccinated: Report

The online scientific magazine Our World in Data suggests that only 33% of Kiribati's 113,000 residents are fully vaccinated, with 59% having received at least one shot. The country has now established a number of quarantine locations, set a curfew, and implemented lockdowns, according to AP News. President Taneti Maamau remarked that the administration is employing all of its resources to deal with the crisis and that people should get vaccinated.

(Inputs from PTI/ AP News)

Image: AP/ Pixabay