India Supportive Of Sri Lanka; No Refugee Crisis Now, Will Wait & Watch: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. Subramaniam Jaishankar on Sunday stated that India will "wait and watch" the situation in Sri Lanka as the island nation continues to reel under political turmoil amid mass anti-government protests. Reaffirming India's support, Jaishankar said "we are trying to help and have always been helpful." He also informed that there is currently "no refugee crisis" emerging as the protests stemming from crippling economic collapse turned violent.

"We have been supportive of Sri Lanka, are trying to help, and have always been helpful. They are working through their problem, we will see what happens. There is no refugee crisis right now," Dr. S Jaishankar told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where he will be staying for three days and is expected to attend over 20 meetings, including one with the regional BJP core committee.

Sri Lanka hopes to establish new government amid PM & President's step down

The political doldrums for Sri Lanka seems to have become tenfold complex after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and newly-appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe announced their resignation on Saturday amid worsening civil protests after a letter from Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, who is expected to take charge as interim PM. The capital city was engulfed in chaos after protestors infringed security and entered Rajapaksa's residence. Meanwhile, Rajapaksa is on the run with no information about his whereabouts, local media reports said.

Sri Lanka's opposition political party is supposed to meet on Sunday to agree on a new government. Opposition lawmaker M.A. Sumanthiran said the parties hoped to reach a consensus today.

Thousands of protesters descended to streets in the capital Colombo on Saturday and breached security to storm into Rajapaksa’s fortified residence. Video and pictures emerged showing enraged jubilant crowds bathing and splashing water in the garden pool, lying on beds, and using their cellphone cameras to capture the moment. The awry demonstrators refused to leave the residence until the government, including the president, stepped down. "Some made tea or used the gym while others issued statements from a conference room demanding that the president and prime minister go," the Associated Press reported.

Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka currently has an outstanding foreign debt of $51 billion. Large foreign borrowings, a significant tax reduction package in 2019, and the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic made Sri Lanka’s public debt burden unsustainable. Colombo's foreign currency reserves plummeted below $50 million. This, combined with food and energy price shocks earlier this year – exacerbated by the Ukraine war – has led to a debt and balance-of-payments crisis, according to the UN humanitarian office, OCHA. Currently, Sri Lanka has to pay $7 billion in foreign debts by the end of this year and $25 billion by 2026.

