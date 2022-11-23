India Supports Call For Strengthening Maritime Security In Gulf Of Guinea At UNSC

India vowed to support all national, regional, and international efforts to strengthen maritime security including in the Gulf of Guinea, in consultation with countries of the region. "India has been engaged with countries in the region, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea, on maritime matters, including through the deployment of Navy patrols as well as the building of antipiracy capacities of the countries in the region, " said Deputy Permanent Representative R Ravindra while speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting on peace and security in Africa. Piracy is not only a threat to the freedom of maritime navigation but has also caused destabilizing effects on global and regional trade and security. The negative humanitarian impact of this threat on sea, piracy, or the lifeline of maritime shipping should no longer be ignored.

India strengthens maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea

It is noted that the Indian navy was deployed in the Gulf of Guinea on September 4th, 2022 for a month in order to take measures against armed robbery and piracy. Apart from that, efforts were taken to make the region aware and provide training. To enhance the security of the east coast of southern Africa and the Indian Ocean Region as a whole, the first-ever India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral (IMT TRILAT) maritime exercise is taken as the first new chapter between the two nations. "Piracy can only be defeated through effective cooperation and implementation of legal frameworks on maritime security at both regional and international levels," said Ambassador Ravindra. For India, maritime security is one of the main priorities of the security council. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on maritime security during India's presidency of the Security Council.

The Indian envoy stated, "During the meeting, the Council also adopted a presidential statement, the first-ever Council document on the issue of maritime security. The salient feature of this issue was further highlighted through the adoption of a Security Council resolution on piracy and armed property at sea in the Gulf of Guinea in May 2022, a crucial initiative by Ghana," Further the envoy said that they encourage the countries of the region to come forward and take steps to enact legal punishments and categorise piracy as a criminal activity to the full extent as set out in UNCLOS in order to suppress piracy in the region. He also stressed for effective zonal, sub-regional and interregional coordination to curb the challenges such as lack of predictable and sustainable financing, adequate expertise, equipment, and logistical support, as well as timely information sharing.