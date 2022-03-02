Last Updated:

India Supports Renewal Of UNSC Sanctions On Yemen, Calls For Arms Embargo

India, on Tuesday, voted in favour of the renewal of the UNSC 2140 Sanctions Committee mandate on Yemen and highlighted the need to address the threat.

India

(Image: Hai_Amr_AD/Twitter/AP)


India, on Tuesday, voted in favour of the renewal of the UNSC 2140 Sanctions Committee mandate on Yemen and highlighted the need to address an increasing threat from the war-hit country to the safe navigation of commercial ships and merchant vessels through the Gulf of Aden. Hundreds of thousands of cargoes and commercial ships pass through Suez Canal, the Red Sea and then the Gulf of Aden every year, facilitating trade between the east and the west. Notably, around 30 per cent of Europe Oil also passes through the Gulf of Aden annually, making the maritime route critical for global commerce.

Underlining the same, Counselor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN A Amarnath voted in the favor of a resolution that called for an immediate arms embargo on the Houthis which have been orchestrating cross border attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Addressing the UNSC, he said, “We welcome the adoption of a resolution to extend the mandate of the 2140 committee and the panel of experts supporting the committee. India attaches great importance to the work of the committee and the panel and hence, we voted in the favor of the resolution.”

“We welcome the consul’s action to hold Ansarullah accountable for its acts through the imposition of an arms embargo on the group,” he said.

“We support the resolution to enhance maritime cooperation in the region and strengthen the Yemeni Coast Guard to effectively detect and prevent violations of the arms embargo," Amarnath further added. 

'Conflict has been enhanced by weapon supply'

Reiterating the decision further, he pointed out that the Yemeni civil war, as well as the cross border attacks, have been fuelled by a continuous supply of arms and ammunition to Ansarullah. Therefore, it was pivotal to support the resolution and make sure that maritime cooperation and security in the region is bolstered. “We support the resolution to enhance maritime cooperation in the region and strengthen the Yemeni Coast Guard to effectively detect and prevent violations of the arms embargo,” the Indian diplomat emphasised.

Since 2914, the fighting in Yemen has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. According to an Associated Press tally, the deadly crisis has killed over 112,000 people till now. 

(Image: Hai_Amr_AD/Twitter/AP)

