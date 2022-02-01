India Talks Key UNSC Issues With Russia Including Afghanistan; Issues Statement On Ukraine

As Russia is all set to take over the presidency in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from today, February 1, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Vershinin and India's Secretary West of the Ministry of External Affairs Reenat Sandhu held consultations in New Delhi on Monday, January 31.

Both the countries held discussions on several subjects with emphasis on the UN Security Council agenda. The Russian official also had a meeting with the nation's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

A thorough exchange of views led to addressing topical issues of the UN Security Council work, including the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Myanmar, as well as the problems of combating terrorism and climate change. Both sides reaffirmed the identity or closeness of the countries' stands on major global and regional issues.

With mutual intent of strengthening bilateral ties, it was also highlighted that bilateral coordination needs to be intensified on the platform of the UN Security Council based on the UN Charter, norms and principles of international law in line with relations of the special and privileged partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.

Secretary (West) @reenat_sandhu welcomed Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, for India-Russia UN consultations today in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/yUMtELOUDR — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) January 31, 2022

India speaks on Ukraine issue at UNSC with concerns over safety of Indians

India issued an official statement over the Ukraine conflict at the UNSC and categorically stated that a solution for immediate 'de-escalation' of tensions was required, taking into account the legitimate security interest of all countries. India said that it aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond. Meanwhile, India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UNSC.

India-Russia aims at reaching $30 Bn trade target

In his remarks at the annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin back in December, PM Modi had asserted that the year 2021 is of prime importance for bilateral relations between the two countries in several ways.

The Prime Minister further noted that Russia and India need to guide their business communities to reach the target of $30 billion trade and $50 billion investment between the two nations by 2025. At that time, PM Narendra Modi had also added that both the countries have been in regular touch on Afghanistan and other regional issues.