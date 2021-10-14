India Tells UN It Is A Responsible Nuclear Weapon State; Follows No-first Use Policy

Indian Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Conference on Disarmament, Pankaj Sharma on Wednesday, 13 October stated that India is a “responsible nuclear weapon” state while maintaining the policy of credible minimum deterrence based on a 'no-first-use' approach and non-use of nuclear weapons against other non-nuclear-weapon states. While speaking at the 76th Sessions of the UN General Assembly, the Indian envoy, according to ANI, noted that global peace and security is tackling multiple threats such as weapons of mass destruction, terrorism and cyber threats.

“India’s proposal for a step-by-step approach for the total elimination of nuclear weapons, contained in our Working Paper submitted to the Conference on Disarmament in 2007, calls on the CD to negotiate a Comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention,” Sharma said, as per ANI.

“Without prejudice to the priority that we attach to nuclear disarmament, we also support the immediate commencement of negotiations in the CD of a non-discriminatory, multilateral, internationally and effectively verifiable Fissile Material Cut-Off Treaty (FMCT) on the basis of CD/1299 and the mandate contained therein,” he added.

Additionally, during his address to the 76th session of UNGA, the Indian envoy has underlined the use of chemical weapons by any nation, under any given situation is unjustifiable. Sharma also called out on those who violated the norms to be held accountable for the disasters that might stem from such actions.

"India maintains that the use of chemical weapons anywhere, by anybody and under any circumstances cannot be justified and the perpetrators of such acts must be held accountable," Sharma said.

Israel's Nuclear Programme 'Most Serious Threat'

Meanwhile, Iran slammed Israel at the United Nations (UN) and termed its nuclear programme as the ‘most serious threat’ to the security of all states in the Middle East. As per Tasnim News Agency of Iran, in an address to the First Committee of the 76th UN General Assembly on Tuesday, 12 October, Iranian diplomat Heidar Ali Balouji lashed out at the Israeli regime for establishing a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Middle East proposed by Iran back in 1974. He also criticised Tel Aviv for painting Tehran’s conventional weapon capabilities as a threat to regional stability.

IMAGE: AP/Facebook

(With ANI inputs)