India To Commemorate Dec 6 As 'Maitri Diwas' With Bangladesh, Informs MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Thursday that India will commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas with Bangladesh as New Delhi had recognised Dhaka on this day in 1971.

While speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March, it was decided to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas or friendship day." "We may recall that 10 days before the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, India had recognised Bangladesh on this day, 6 December 1971. Holding of the Maitri Diwas is a reflection of deep and abiding friendship between the people of India and the people of Bangladesh," he added.

The MEA spokesperson also informed that the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi will be organising a special event on December 6 which will see participation from both countries.

Apart from India and Bangladesh, the Maitri Diwas will also be commemorated in 18 other countries including the likes of Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE and USA.

PM Modi To Commemorate 1971 War Victory Liberating Bangladesh At India Gate

Meanwhile, the Government of India is organising grand celebrations at the India Gate to mark the golden jubilee of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to Bangladesh's independence. The celebrations would include a recreation of the war and the participation of soldiers from both India and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to begin the celebrations, which will take place from December 14 to December 16. Mukti Yodhas (Bangladeshi freedom fighters) will be arriving in the national capital this year to take part in the grand celebrations, along with Indian veterans who fought in the war for Bangladesh's liberation, ANI reported quoting army sources. According to the media agency, the Army is also planning to recreate the two war fronts which would showcase how the Indian troops crushed Pakistani forces in the war, especially on the eastern front.

On December 16, Pakistani troops surrendered to Indian troops, bringing the conflict to a close. The Indian Army set a record by taking 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war, making it the largest military defeat in recent history. On the western front, the Indian Air Force and Army collaborated to halt a Pakistani armoured brigade advance in the Longewala sector, where a small contingent of Indian soldiers and aircraft thwarted a large assault.

