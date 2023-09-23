India To Host 2-day Conference To Study Strategies Behind China's Ambitions In ‘New Era’

The Organisation for Research on China and Asia (ORCA) is all set to host a two-day international conference titled 'Global Conference on New Sinology' (GCNS) on September 25 and 26 in New Delhi. The theme of the conference is Beijing’s Superpower Ambitions in the ‘New Era’, as per the press release by ORCA.

This would be one of India’s largest gathering of Sinologists and academics studying China, geopolitics, and international relations in Asia as New Delhi would be hosting 55 speakers, reported ANI. Notably, this comes after the 20th National Party Congress has reiterated Xi Jinping’s international, regional, and domestic ambitions to build China into a global superpower – and the CPC into a global ‘super-party’. Countries across the world have taken the initiative to raise an alarm, especially as China inches closer to creating an alternative global order, the threat of pax-Sinica replacing pax-Americana.

International conference by ORCA

The biggest conference in Asia will see in attendance reputed international scholars including Lance Gore Liangping, Prof Hideshi Tokuchi, Shinji Yamaguchi, Li Nan, Neil Thomas, Jagannath Panda, Rupa Chanda, Bali Deepak, Claude Arpi. Further, scholars and practitioners of foreign policy and military strategy will be speaking at the conference.

“The conference deliberations will study strategies and policies deployed to advance Beijing’s economic and international interests, project military power, and enhance the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) authority,” read the press release, as per ANI. It is to be noted that China has been trying to promote a transition from great power to superpower in an increasingly multipolar world. On the global platform, this initiative has been understood as a threat, according to the ORCA press release.

The purpose of this biggest conference is to understand how China has been preparing for the “new era”. The aim of the meeting is to bring together the finest minds in Sinology to analyse the trajectory of China’s rise and its path to superpower status. Notably, GCNS proceedings would take place in the form of panel discussions, roundtables, expert dialogues, and keynote addresses over two days.

The topics that will be focussed upon are China’s military-industrial complex, its foreign policy across sub-regions in the world, the future of the India-China border dispute, supply chain diversification in Asia, provincial policy-making in China, the Future of China Studies in India, and other topics on China’s economy, foreign policy, domestic politics, and military, reported ANI.

Members of the academic community in India, university professors, former members of India’s diplomatic corps and armed forces, embassy officials, students, and members of the media are going to attend the event. This event has been possible in the partnership with sponsorships from Shiv Nadar University, Policy Perspectives Foundation, Chennai Centre for China Studies, StratNews Global, KWAD, The Grand and The Memo.