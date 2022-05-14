India To Observe 1-day State Mourning As Mark Of Respect For Passing Away Of UAE President

Following the sudden demise of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, India on Saturday will observe a one-day state mourning throughout the country. The UAE President passed away on Friday at the age of 73, however, the cause of the death is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, as stated in a communication by the Union Home Ministry all the states and union territories on Friday, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning on May 14 throughout the country.

During this period, the National Flag of India will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly and further there will be no official entertainment, it added.

On the other hand, UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs has also announced official mourning stating that flags are to be flown at half-mast for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan further adding, "May God have mercy on him, for a period of 40 days, starting today, and suspending work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for 3 days, starting today (Friday)."

UAE President passes away at 73

The United Arab Emirates’ long-ailing ruler and president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday at the age of 73, the government announced in a brief statement.

Sheikh Khalifa who oversaw much of the country’s blistering economic growth and played a key role in bailing out debt-crippled Dubai during its financial crisis over a decade ago ceased to get involved in any day-to-day affairs of ruling the country after he suffered from a store and underwent emergency surgery in 2014.

Reacting to it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences over the sudden demise of the UAE president.

"I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace", he tweeted.

Image: AP