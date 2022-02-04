India To Provide Skill Training To 80 Afghan Cadets Under ITEC Programme

In a fresh development, the Afghanistan Embassy in India informed that around 80 Afghan cadets who had received military training from various academies in India have been offered to gain further education and skill training from the Indian government.

In order to provide the young Afghan cadets with an opportunity to receive training in Effective English Communication for their further grooming. India has offered to train them in business communication and other office-related communication in the English language. The training will be conducted under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme being run by the Indian government.

India offers ITEC enrollment to 80 Afghan nationals

As per a press release issued by the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi, the programme is expected to start on February 7. The young cadets will be placed in three different institutes in India and will be provided with accommodation and a monthly allowance, the release informed.

The Afghanistan diplomats in India have hailed the generous move of the Indian government and cited that the help to the Afghan nationals during the time of ongoing crisis in their native country is a thoughtful gesture.

“Given the challenges and uncertainty facing these freshly graduated young cadets due to the prevailing situation back home, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in India welcomes and applauses this generous move by the Indian government,” the press release stated.

India on Tuesday included Rs 200 crore in its budget for 2022-23 for development aid to Afghanistan, as well as Rs 100 crore for the Chabahar port project, as a show of its commitment to the Afghan people.

India's commitment to Afghanistan's development

Earlier on January 29, India had dispatched the fourth batch of medical aid to Afghanistan as part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance. The aid comprised three tonnes of essential life-saving medicines that were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that India is committed to maintaining a special relationship with the Afghan people and providing necessary humanitarian aid.

It further stated that India would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance in the coming weeks, consisting of medicines and foodgrains for the people of the war-ravaged country.

(Image: @IndianembKabul/Twitter)