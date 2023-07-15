India, UAE Sign MoU To Settle Trade Via Rupee-Dirham Payment Mechanism; All Details Here

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to fortify bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between the two nations. During his Saturday visit, several significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, focusing on key areas of collaboration.

Among these transformative agreements, three notable MoUs were exchanged, reflecting the shared commitment to deepen ties and foster mutual growth. The spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, announced the three MoUs that were exchanged during the visit.

Here is what you need to know

The first MoU was signed between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bank of the UAE to establish a framework that promotes the use of local currencies, specifically the Indian Rupee (INR) and the UAE Dirham (AED), for cross-border transactions. This agreement aims to facilitate seamless financial interactions and strengthen economic collaboration between the two countries.

The second MoU between the RBI and the Central Bank of the UAE focuses on bilateral cooperation in interlinking their payment and messaging systems. This collaboration will enhance the efficiency and security of cross-border transactions, facilitating smoother financial flows between India and the UAE.

The third MoU, signed between the Ministry of Education of India and the Department of Education and Knowledge of Abu Dhabi, in partnership with IIT Delhi, aims to establish IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi in the UAE. This collaboration seeks to provide quality education and further academic cooperation, reinforcing the already strong ties between the education sectors of both countries.

Reserve Bank of India and Central Bank of the UAE sign two MoUs to (i) establish a Framework to Promote the Use of Local Currencies for Cross-border Transactions and (ii) cooperation for interlinking their payment and messaging systemshttps://t.co/vGzbgyrsyK — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) July 15, 2023

In response to the MoU between the RBI and the Central Bank of the UAE, the RBI released a statement emphasizing the importance of the agreements. It highlighted the establishment of a framework to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions and the cooperation in interlinking payment and messaging systems as key milestones in India-UAE cooperation.

This is a very important aspect of India-UAE cooperation. It paves the way for enhanced economic collaboration and will make international financial interactions simpler. https://t.co/nuoQbUIFq6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

Prime Minister Modi, taking to Twitter, emphasized the significance of this aspect of India-UAE collaboration. He stated that the agreements will simplify international financial interactions. The signing of these MoUs underpins the commitment of both nations to strengthen their strategic partnership and explore new avenues for cooperation across various sectors.