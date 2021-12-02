India Urges EU Companies To Collaborate Towards Green Hydrogen Alliance For Clean Energy

During the 9th India-European Union (EU) energy panel meeting, India stated on Wednesday that it wants to build a strong collaboration with the European Union which would help it to achieve its aim of a clean energy transformation. These remarks were made by Reenat Sandhu, the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (West). She even said that India welcomes European companies to take advantage of the rising focus on green hydrogen.

As per the press release, Indian Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as External Affairs ministry participated in the meeting along with the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy, who jointly concurred on an intricate work scheme until 2023 to enforce the 2016 India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership.

The Clean Energy and Climate Partnership between India and the EU was approved in 2016, and it includes a High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change, which was last convened in April 2021. In a statement, Sandhu added, “I would like to propose that under the Framework of Clean Energy and Climate Partnership, we explore concrete proposals on collaboration between India and the EU and that we work towards a Green Hydrogen Alliance at the next India-EU Summit."

'India has already started working towards these targets': MEA Secretary

Sandhu also stated at the conference that India has already begun working on the agendas chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Glasgow Summit in the United Kingdom. The agendas include increasing India's non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, Indian would fulfill 50% of the energy needs from renewables by 2030, lowering total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now until 2030, lessening the Indian economy's carbon intensity to less than 45% by 2030, and achieving the goal of Net-Zero by 2070, according to the statement.

The Secretary of the MEA further informed "India has already started working towards these targets. We are the only major economy which is on track to meet its Paris Commitments and have voluntarily agreed to do more," ANI reported.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the higher technological cooperation in the areas of energy effectiveness which include near-zero energy buildings and smart readiness indicators for buildings; renewable energy, such as floating solar, heat solar, and offshore wind; collaboration within the International Solar Alliance; green hydrogen; grid integration, like smart grids, stockpiling, power market design, interconnection, and sustainable financing were all decided upon by the Energy Panel during the meeting.

Meanwhile, this gathering came after a five-year break. Secretary West Reenat Sandhu and Mechthild Worsdorfer, Deputy Director-General for Energy4Europe, co-chaired the conference.

