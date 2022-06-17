India Urges EU To 'step Up Support In Fight Against Terrorism'; Calls For 'zero Tolerance'

India has stressed that the European Union (EU) has an important part to play in fighting against terrorism and other emerging threats. R Ravindra, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to United Nations, said that the bloc needs to strengthen efforts to make the fight against terrorism "collective." He emphasised that India supports all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including the resumption of talks between the two countries.

During his address at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he highlighted that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has a "destabilising effect" with regional and global implications.

"India would like the EU to step up its support to make our fight against terrorism a collective fight and one fought with 'zero tolerance', without any double speak," R Ravindra said at the UNSC briefing.

In his address at the UNSC, R Ravindra said that the increasing oil prices and shortage of food grains and fertilizers have been impacting the global south. He stressed that the EU can play a leading role in alleviating the effect of the Ukraine crisis on the people residing in vulnerable countries and highlighted that the world continues to face peace and security challenges which have been intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine crisis as well as food and energy security challenges. The Indian diplomat called for strengthening the partnerships between the United Nations and regional organisations.

Stressing on the need to pursue international cooperation to tackle common challenges, R Ravindra said that the EU has an important part to play in addressing challenges to security. He highlighted the EU's efforts in promoting freedom, and economic prosperity in the Balkans and added that role of the bloc continues to rise in Africa. Lauding the efforts of the EU, India's deputy envoy to United Nations stated that the bloc continues to address security challenges, including terrorism in Africa.

R Ravindra on India-EU partnership

Speaking about the India-EU partnership, R Ravindra emphasised that India and the EU have common interests and values of democracy, freedom as well as respect for human rights and rule of law. He said that the EU and India share a common interest in ensuring security, prosperity and sustainable development in the world. He further stated that India's partnership with the EU works towards tackling global issues, including COVID-19, climate change and terrorism. Furthermore, he said the partnership between the EU and India continues to witness growing engagements at the political level.

"The India-EU Strategic Partnership is guided by our shared interests, and values of democracy, pluralism, freedom, respect for the rule of law and human rights. We share a common perspective on many regional and global issues, including a shared commitment to promoting an international rules-based order based on reformed and effective multilateralism," R Ravindra said at the UNSC briefing.

(Image: @IndiaUNNewYork/Twitter)