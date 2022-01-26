Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in order to facilitate the dissemination of information swiftly amid the boiling tension between Russia and Ukraine along the eastern European borders. The embassy has requested all Indian citizens to continuously follow the official website for updates as the authorities continue to "closely monitor" the situation. This comes a day after US and UK urged its citizens and embassy officials to evacuate from Ukraine, citing Russian military activities along the Donbas region.

"With an intent to co-ordinate with the Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, Embassy of India, Kyiv request all citizens including students presently located in the territory of Ukraine, to fill up the below form. Do students presently pursuing online education from India and not directed to fill-up the form," the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in a statement.

"Embassy of India in Kyiv is closely monitoring the situation. It is advised to continue to follow the embassy website, Facebook and Twitter pages for further updates, which would be published as and when required," the statement added.

Tension escalates between Russia, Ukraine

It is to mention that the rift between Moscow and the erstwhile Soviet nation, Ukraine has widened owing to the Russian troop build-up in the conflict-ridden eastern borders of the Donbas region. For a recap, the conflict between the former Soviet nations dates back to 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean peninsula. Ever since, sporadic clashes between the Ukrainian army and Russia-backed rebels have erupted along the eastern European borders, posing a serious threat to the territorial integrity of Kyiv. In October last year, US intelligence officials informed deployment of nearly 1,00,000 troops along Donbas, sparking speculations of an imminent attack. While the West, including the European Union (EU), has repeatedly warned Russia of economic measures in case of an invasion, the Kremlin has maintained that it has no intention to occupy any sovereign nations.

Meanwhile, Moscow has continued to pursue its hostile rhetoric, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he will not back down against "aggressive western politics." Russia has also placed a set of demands, aiming to secure guarantees against Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and pulling back troops of the US-led military alliance to its pre-1997 borders.

US issues Level 4 warning for Americans in Russia, Ukraine

On Sunday, the US State Department issued a Level 4 warning for Americans in Russia and Ukraine, urging them to cancel travel plans as tensions along Russia-Ukraine continued to escalate. Citing imminent threat, the US also asked nationals in Ukraine and Embassy officials to depart the ex-Soviet nation. The US also asked Americans to avoid travelling to Russia, stressing that foreigners could face "harassment." Noting the volatility, the UK also followed the US' suit and advised diplomats to start drawing up exit plans.

