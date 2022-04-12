India, US Ask Taliban Not To Turn Afghanistan Into 'breeding Ground For Terrorism'

India and the United States urged the Taliban to follow the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolution to prevent the Afghan land from becoming a "breeding ground for terrorists" planning strikes against any country on Monday, April 11. The two sides issued a joint statement on the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, urging the Taliban to abide by UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which states that "Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country, shelter or train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist attacks."

The India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was attended by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

The ministers also called on the Taliban to honour all previous agreements regarding the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and members of minority groups, as well as travel freedom. They also stressed the significance of an inclusive Afghan government and unrestricted humanitarian aid delivery by the United Nations and its implementing partners. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to close consultations on Afghanistan in order to enable all Afghans have a more inclusive and peaceful future.

India, US call for an end to the violence in Myanmar

Furthermore, India and the United States also called for an end to the violence in Myanmar, the release of all those jailed arbitrarily, and rapid restoration of democracy and inclusive governance. The United States praised India's rich history of spearheading UN peacekeeping missions. India's commitment to engage in multilateral peacekeeping training in 2022, enhance collaborative capacity-building efforts with third-country partners, and develop a new joint National Investigation Officers Training of Trainers course in conjunction with the UN were also appreciated by the US.

Western envoys links humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on girls' access to education

Earlier, in a joint statement, the envoys and representatives of the European Union, the United States, and the European countries stressed that foreign aid will be contingent on Afghanistan's ability to provide equal access to education for females at all levels.

The joint statement also emphasised that progress towards normalised relations between the Taliban and the international community will be largely determined by Kabul's actions and the fulfilment of its commitments and obligations to the Afghan people and the international community. The special envoy and representatives from the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States met in Brussels and released the joint statement.

(With ANI inputs)

