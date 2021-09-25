India, US Ask Taliban To Adhere To All Commitments After PM Modi's Meet With US' Biden

India and the United States issued a joint statement after holding their first in-person bilateral meeting under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden's leadership. In the statement, the two countries called on the Taliban to abide by UNSC Resolution. Moreover, the two leaders asked the Taliban to make sure that the Afghan soil is never used again to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.

PM Modi and President Biden bilateral meet

The two leaders called on the Taliban to adhere to its commitments and respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and minority groups. In the India-US joint statement issued after the meeting, the two leaders underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. The two leaders underlined that the Taliban must abide by UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) and ensure that Afghanistan must never be used to again threaten or attack any country. Moreover, the Afghan soil must not be used to shelter or train terrorist groups or to plan or finance terrorist activities.

"The Leaders resolved that the Taliban must abide by UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which demands that Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks, and underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan", the joint-statement read.

Had an outstanding meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. His leadership on critical global issues is commendable. We discussed how India and USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/nnSVE5OSdL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden called on the Taliban to adhere to all the commitments, including the safe, secure and orderly departure of Afghans and all foreign nationals from Afghanistan. The two leaders emphasised that the Taliban should allow "full, safe, direct and unhindered access" to the United Nations, its specialised agencies and partners engaged in humanitarian activities in Afghanistan. The leaders affirmed their commitment to promoting development and economic opportunity for the Afghans and assured that they would work jointly with allies for an "inclusive and peaceful future" of Afghans.

"The Leaders called on the Taliban to adhere to these and all other commitments, including regarding the safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals and to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and members of minority groups", the joint-statement read.

