India, US Call On Taliban To Ensure Afghan Territory Not Used To Attack Any Country: MEA

India and the United States, on 24 September, jointly called on the Taliban to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. Addressing media reporters, the top diplomat asked the insurgent administration to honor the commitments of the UN Resolution 2593 which was adopted in August this year. Notably, the resolution was passed under India’s presidency of the UN Security Council.

"On Afghanistan, there is a lot of importance attached to the fact that the UN resolution 2593 was adopted under India's presidency was an important resolution which reflected the international community's general view on the situation in Afghanistan and obligations of the ruling dispensation there to fulfil certain conditionality that the international community felt important. The two sides underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. They called on the Taliban to adhere to all of its commitments under UN resolution 2593 that includes ensuring Afghan territory is not used to threaten and attack any country to shelter or train terrorist groups," he said.

'Not an inclusive government'

Speaking at a bilateral meeting in Washington, both the leaders also expressed concern about Pakistan’s role in the war-torn country. It is imperative to note that Islamabad has, multiple times, expressed its support for the Talibs with interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad even admitting that they have "taken care of Taliban for a long time". In addendum, they also highlighted that the Taliban government was not an inclusive one and excluded minorities and women.

"The current dispensation in Afghanistan did not appear to be an inclusive one and did not involve the ethnic minorities of Afghanistan to the extent that it did not include the participation of women in the government. I think the point was noted. I think there was very careful consideration by both sides on support given to certain hardline elements in the country including terrorist groups by certain neighbours of Afghanistan," he added.

Earlier, Secretary Shringla also pointed out that Vice President Harris 'suo moto referred to Pakistan's role in that regard. She said that they were terror groups that were working there. She asked Pakistan to take action, so that these groups do not impact on US security and that of India'. According to the Foreign Secretary, the Vice President also agreed "the fact of cross-border terrorism and the fact that India had been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and all the need to rein in and closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terrorist groups".

(Image: AP/ANI)

(With inputs from ANI)