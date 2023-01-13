India, US Condemn IS Bomb Blast Outside Foreign Ministry Building In Kabul

India on Friday condemned the deadly suicide bombing that killed at least 20 people and wounded several others near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital earlier yesterday at 16:00 local time (11:30 GMT). "India strongly condemns yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul, which has claimed the lives of several innocent civilians and injured many," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured," he added.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, meanwhile also condemned the attack, as he tweeted: "My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Kabul today, have seen reports of at least 20 dead and many more injured. This violence serves no purpose." The attack also drew condemnation from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). "UNAMA condemns the attack outside the Foreign Ministry in Kabul. Reports of numerous casualties, including civilians. Rising insecurity is of grave concern. Violence is not part of any solution to bring lasting peace to #Afghanistan. Our condolences to the families affected," it stated.

Attack's responsibility claimed by ISIS-K

The Islamic State (IS), known as ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement issued on January 12, the terrorist organization said that a "martyrdom-seeker" whom it identified as Kheiber al-Qandahari had detonated his explosive vest. At the time of the explosion, the Afghan foreign ministry employees and guards were gathered at the ministry's gate. The IS news outlet Aamaq reported that several diplomats were taking up a ministry diplomat course when the bomb went off, resulting in the loss of lives.

Kabul's police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran, in a statement, separately, noted that the explosion resulted in human casualties and that "a number of people were wounded" in the blast near the ministry. There are several embassies in the area of the incident including Turkey's and China's that has raised security concerns. “We have received more than 40 patients in the hospital, it is difficult to draw up a final number, we are continuing to respond,” TOLO News quoted Sozza, the NGO’s Country Director in Afghanistan, as saying.

Reports further emerged that the bomber had plans to enter the Afghan foreign ministry, but had failed in his intentions. Initially, Zadran had put the toll at five. The blast occurred as the Chinese delegation was holding a meeting with the Taliban at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Muhajer Farahi told the agencies that the Chinese delegation was supposed to be at the Taliban foreign ministry, at the time that the blast happened. Those injured in the blast were seen strewn on the ground, screaming for help, the window panes were shattered but there was apparently no major damage to the building. An Italian humanitarian agency, Emergency NGO in Kabul noted that there were at least 40 wounded and that the casualties are expected to rise. On telegram, ISIS-K posted an update saying that among the dead were many 'diplomatic' employees". IS has intensified the attacks on Afghan territory since Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021 post the US military withdrawal.