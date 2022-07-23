India, US Ink Joint Deal To Boost Cooperation In Controlling Narcotics & Drug Trafficking

India and the United States on Friday signed a joint deal to counter drug trafficking and strengthen laws to control illegal narcotics. Both sides nodded to the Amendment Letter of Agreement (ALOA) in the field of narcotics control and law enforcement cooperation at the third India-US Counternarcotics Working Group (CWG) meeting held in New Delhi between July 7-8, the US State Department said in a statement. US and India shared mutual concerns on the prevailing drug trafficking scenario in their respective countries and shared updates on current affairs, the US said.

Further, both sides comprehensively deliberated on bolstering efforts to thwart trafficking-related activities to "save lives." At the meeting between the Indian delegation headed by the Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Satya Narayan Pradhan, and the US team led by Senior Advisor on Drug Control Policy Kemp Chester, the delegates discussed coordination on tightening law enforcement on regulatory matters. The participating officials highlighted the need to ramp up bilateral cooperation on multilateral forums, including drug demand reduction measures, and fight the exploitation of unregulated chemicals and pharmaceuticals influenced by trafficking networks.

“India and the United States agreed to include drug demand reduction topics under the umbrella of the CNWG. Both sides also agreed to cooperate to fight the exploitation of unregulated chemicals and pharmaceuticals diverted by drug trafficking networks and to share best practices for monitoring the use of unregulated chemicals in drug manufacturing,” the statement said.

Both sides also discussed closer cooperation on information-sharing and capacity-building in combatting drug trafficking and related crimes. "Acknowledging the importance of bilateral capacity-building in fighting cross-border drug trafficking, the United States will organize training programs for Indian drug enforcement agencies on trafficking in fentanyl and related synthetic opioids," as per the statement.

USAID administrator to visit India next week

The US on Friday also announced that the administrator of the Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power will visit India from July 25 to 27. She is expected to host talks over the "enduring partnership" shared between India and the US.

During her two-day visit, Power will also participate in the meeting and events demonstrating the US commitment to sharing ties with India. Notably, the US notices India as the world's largest democracy which has undertaken the role of a global development leader in some nations experiencing the most pressing challenges. India has emerged as the power in the East that has helped address the global food crisis, tackle the climate crisis, tackle the climate-related crisis, and deliver COVID vaccines to underdeveloped or developing nations. Noting New Delhi's support to Sri Lanka, the USAID statement acknowledged India's role in trying to mitigate the threats and "support in need."

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)