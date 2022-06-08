India, Vietnam Ink 'Joint Vision Statement' To Strengthen Bilateral Defence Ties

In a key development, India and Vietnam on Wednesday signed a "Joint Vision Statement" for Defence Partnership in an attempt to bolster the defence cooperation between the two countries. The crucial vision statement was inked during Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Vietnam, who embarked on a three-day visit to the Southeast Asian country on Tuesday. During his visit, Singh also held a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang.

"Had an excellent meeting with General Phan Van Giang, the Defence Minister of Vietnam. We renewed interactions on expanding bilateral cooperation. Our close Defence and Security cooperation is an important factor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

He also stated that both countries discussed a wide range of topics, including effective and practical steps to expand bilateral defence interactions as well as regional and global challenges. The joint vision document calls for considerable development of defence ties in a variety of areas by 2030.

India will also hand over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam

The signing of the vision document comes as the two countries' maritime security domain has become much more aligned in the face of China's expanding might in the region. Notably, Singh is also expected to call on Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh as well as President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The Indian Defence Minister will also be handing over twelve high-speed guard boats to the Asian country, manufactured under India's $100 million Defense Line of Credit. During his visit, Singh is also expected to pay a visit to Nha Trang's training institutions, including the Telecommunication University, where an Army Software Park is being constructed with the help of a $5 million (Rs 37.5 crore) donation from the Indian government.

India-Vietnam relations

It is significant to mention here that India and Vietnam share traditionally close and cordial bilateral relations. According to the External Affairs Ministry, India’s investments in Vietnam are estimated at around $1.9 billion including investments routed through third countries.

Since 2016, India and Vietnam have had a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with defence cooperation as a crucial pillar. Besides, Vietnam is also a key partner in India's Act East policy and Indo-Pacific vision. During the visit of Vietnam's then-Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to India in July 2007, the two nations' relations were upgraded to the level of "strategic partnership".

