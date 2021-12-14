India Votes Against UNSC Resolution To 'securitise' Climate Action, Russia Backs Delhi

Following rounds of discussions at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday, the Governmental body has dropped draft resolution on climate change, ANI reported citing Sputnik. According to Niger Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abdou Abarry, the council did not adopt a draft resolution after its permanent member Russia vetoed it. Notably, a veto is the power to unilaterally stop an official action, especially the enactment of legislation. "The draft resolution has not been adopted owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council," ANI quoted Abarry as saying.

According to the draft resolution, the adverse effects of climate change can worsen the situation or contribute to future brutality, wars and fluctuation. The draft resolution which was co-sponsored by Ireland and Niger noted that climate change would present a risk to international peace and security. While explaining the draft resolution Abarry said that the country perceives that climate security risk must be integrated with the harmful effects of climate change. Basically, both the countries wanted to portray climate change as a "central component" of rising conflict and urged the United Nations Secretary-General to frame prevention strategies to lessen the risk of battle relapse due to destructive effects of "climate change".

India voted against UNSC draft resolution

However, India voted against the draft resolution and termed it as an attempt to "securitise" climate action plan and sabotage the hard-won consensual accords in Glasgow last month. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said UN Security Council is not the place to discuss either issue and added both the countries drawing a separate link between security and climate change. Meanwhile, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenezia pointed that Moscow could not support the resolution as it wanted to establish two different genres into one. Nebenezia also noted climate has no link with global security.

What does Russia say?

"Positioning climate change as a threat to international security diverts the council's attention from genuine, deep-rooted reasons of conflict in the countries on the Council's agenda," Nebenzia said. "This is convenient for those countries that are actively helping these conflicts to come into being or who have waged military activities in diversion from the Security Council's mandate or simply don't want to provide the necessary help to developing countries," he added. "It is particularly sad to see this attempt to shove in this draft resolution when there's a clear lack of consensus among the members of the Security Council now when countries are trying to agree on how to implement the Paris Agreement in Glasgow, and also on measures that really are necessary to fight climate change," Nebenzia argued.

